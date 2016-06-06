Doctor Foster and Catastrophe win at South Bank awards
Sunday's ceremony also saw Eddie Izzard receive an award for his contribution to British arts
Doctor Foster has won the prize for best TV drama at this year's South Bank Sky Arts Awards, with Channel 4's Catastrophe picking up the award for best comedy.
The BBC1 drama, in which Suranne Jones plays a GP who believes her husband is cheating on her, beat fellow nominees Wolf Hall and Humans, while Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney's comedy won over Michaela Coel's Chewing Gum and Peter Kay's Car Share.
Eddie Izzard receive an outstanding contribution award for his work in the British arts, saying it was "a great honour", but "bonkers" to be honoured at the London ceremony.
South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2016 – winners in full
CLASSICAL MUSIC
WINNER: Mark Simpson, The Immortal
LITERATURE
WINNER: Sunjeev Sahota, The Year of the Runaways
More like this
THEATRE
WINNER: Hangmen, Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
POP
WINNER: Benjamin Clementine, At Least for Now
COMEDY
WINNER: Catastrophe, Channel 4
TV DRAMA
WINNER: Doctor Foster, BBC One
OPERA
WINNER: The Force of Destiny, English National Opera
VISUAL ART
WINNER: Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Verses After Dusk
FILM
WINNER: 45 Years
DANCE
WINNER: 1984, Northern Ballet
THE TIMES BREAKTHROUGH AWARD
WINNER: Stormzy
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
WINNER: Eddie Izzard