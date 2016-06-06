Doctor Foster has won the prize for best TV drama at this year's South Bank Sky Arts Awards, with Channel 4's Catastrophe picking up the award for best comedy.

The BBC1 drama, in which Suranne Jones plays a GP who believes her husband is cheating on her, beat fellow nominees Wolf Hall and Humans, while Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney's comedy won over Michaela Coel's Chewing Gum and Peter Kay's Car Share.

Eddie Izzard receive an outstanding contribution award for his work in the British arts, saying it was "a great honour", but "bonkers" to be honoured at the London ceremony.

South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2016 – winners in full

CLASSICAL MUSIC
WINNER: Mark Simpson, The Immortal

LITERATURE
WINNER: Sunjeev Sahota, The Year of the Runaways

THEATRE
WINNER: Hangmen, Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

POP
WINNER: Benjamin Clementine, At Least for Now

COMEDY
WINNER: Catastrophe, Channel 4

TV DRAMA
WINNER: Doctor Foster, BBC One

OPERA
WINNER: The Force of Destiny, English National Opera

VISUAL ART
WINNER: Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Verses After Dusk

FILM
WINNER: 45 Years

DANCE
WINNER: 1984, Northern Ballet

THE TIMES BREAKTHROUGH AWARD
WINNER: Stormzy

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
WINNER: Eddie Izzard

