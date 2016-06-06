Doctor Foster has won the prize for best TV drama at this year's South Bank Sky Arts Awards, with Channel 4's Catastrophe picking up the award for best comedy.

Advertisement

The BBC1 drama, in which Suranne Jones plays a GP who believes her husband is cheating on her, beat fellow nominees Wolf Hall and Humans, while Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney's comedy won over Michaela Coel's Chewing Gum and Peter Kay's Car Share.