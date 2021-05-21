David Walliams and Matt Lucas are working on a new project

Little Britain co-creators David Walliams and Matt Lucas “have an idea” for their next TV collaboration.

On this week’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, Walliams reveals that he and longtime collaborator Lucas have been meeting up and “discussing projects” for the future.

Asked if he planned to work with Matt Lucas again, he says: “Yes I’d like to. Me and Matt are meeting up and talking about projects. We took my mum out for dinner. We are discussing projects.

“We just have an idea of something we want to do. The idea – where we play lots of different characters, which is, you know, something people expect from us – and so we’re just going to start writing it, and if we feel it’s good and we want to share it with people, we’ll ask if anyone wants to put it on TV.”

Lucas recently appeared on Lorraine in order to promote the next series of The Great British Bake Off (which will be going into a filming bubble this summer).

“We’ve got an idea. We haven’t written anything down yet, we haven’t pitched anything to anyone, but we do know what it is we want to do,” he said.

Last year the comedy duo issued a public apology for their use of blackface and make-up to portray various characters in sketch show Little Britain and their 2010 show Come Fly With Me.

Walliams had previously addressed the subject in 2018, telling Radio Times that he would “definitely do it differently” in today’s cultural landscape “because it’s a different time now.”

He added: “I wouldn’t rule out anything because I basically think you have to be able to make jokes about everything, everyone. Otherwise there is no point having comedy.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday 22nd May at 9:35pm on ITV And ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.