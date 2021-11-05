David Walliams reveals why he pokes fun at cancel culture in Sky Christmas special

David Walliams has defended the inclusion of cancel culture jokes in his upcoming Sky special Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After, explaining that he wanted to feature references to modern times.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge’s third After Ever After special is set to air on Sky Max later this year as part of the channel’s Christmas slate, with the series exploring what could have happened after Hansel and Gretel escaped from the witch’s candy cottage.

Walliams stars in the special as a troll alongside Sheridan Smith as the witch, who survives Hansel and Gretel’s attempt to kill her.

Speaking to press at a Q&A for Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After, Walliams spoke about the cancel culture jokes that feature in the episode when asked whether he’d intended to push back against the phenomenon.

“I just think when we’re doing something in the modern day, it’s good to have jokes about things that are going on at the time when you’re looking at a fairy tale,” he explained.

“In the other one we did, Jack and the Beanstalk, there was stuff about lockdowns and stuff like that, so I just feel it’s good to mention things that are going on at the time so that you’ve got some gags for the grown-ups as well as the kids.

“Because the kids get all the fun of it and then there’s some jokes in there that are hopefully quite up to date. Not exactly adult jokes but more sophisticated jokes so that’s what that was.”

Hansel and Gretel: After Ever Afters airs on Sky Max later this year.