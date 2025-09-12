The special will show fan-favourite character Granville back on duty in Arkwright’s shop in a short scene penned by original writer Roy Clarke, which was reportedly filmed earlier this year.

It will also feature exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, with Sir David talking about his fondest memories from his stint as Granville.

Sir David, 85, said: "It’s so good to be back! I played Granville for over half my life and so this show holds a very special place in my heart."

He continued: "There are countless memories and stories about this show, and I am thrilled to be able to share those with everyone.”

Still Open All Hours Christmas 2017.

Corner-shop comedy Open All Hours first launched onto our screens back in 1973 on the BBC with a one-off pilot, before being commissioned for a full series, which ran between 1976 and 1985.

Open All Hours starred Sir David as the nephew and shop assistant to Ronnie Barker’s Arkwright, a frugal and eccentric grocer.

Granville took over the shop after Arkwright’s passing following Barker’s death in 2005, with his son Leroy (James Baxter) stepping in as a shop assistant.

Sir David is the only actor to have appeared in every episode of the show.

Mark Iddon, Senior Commissioning Editor of the series, said: “I can’t wait for U&Gold audiences to see what we have cooked up for them. Open All Hours is one of those rare beasts that even after 50 years is still as timeless and relevant as ever.”

Gerald Casey, Director of Programming at U&GOLD, added: “Open All Hours is a classic, and part of our DNA here at U&Gold. We are thrilled to be able to give viewers more of what they love with Sir David Jason lifting the lid on some of his fondest memories on set alongside fellow cast members.”

Matt Crook, Managing Director for Studio Crook added: “We are very excited to be working with UKTV once again and on one of my all-time favourite sitcoms. Open All Hours is a perfectly crafted show and we are working closely with the brilliant Roy Clarke and Sir David Jason to bring you a few new surprises.”

Open All Hours: Inside Out will air on U&GOLD in 2026.

