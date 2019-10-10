Returning alongside our gang are Ceallach Spellman (Matthew Williams), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Olivia Marsden), Sylvie Briggs (Ellie Marsden), Jack Harper (Adam Gifford), Madeleine Edmondson (Chloe Gifford), with returning guest stars Michelle Holmes (Mary), Ivanno Jeremiah (Charlie) and Lucy Robinson (Robyn).

Series nine also welcomes newcomers Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge), Claire Keelan (The Trip) and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones).

Picking up from an emotional eighth series, which saw Jenny battle breast cancer, series nine follows Adam and Karen’s fledgling relationship after love unexpectedly blossomed. Now dealing with the domestic chaos of a blended family, things take a nose dive after the arrival of an unexpected guest.

More like this

Elsewhere, while David is back on his feet, he’s still locked into a feud with his former best friend – and Pete finds himself trapped in the middle while Jenny’s breast cancer treatment comes to an end.

Writer and creator Mike Bullen will be back at the helm of the wry and witty portrayal of five close friends as they navigate the next chapter of their lives.

The six part series will film until December, and be broadcast on ITV next year.

Advertisement

Cold Feet returns to ITV in 2020