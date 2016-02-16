Harry Enfield has been cast as HRH Prince Charles with Haydn Gwynne (Drop the Dead Donkey) as Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall.

Morgana Robinson (The Morgana Show) will star as Kate’s sister Pippa and Richard Goulding (Fresh Meat) takes his place fifth in line to the throne as Prince Harry.

As RadioTimes.com recently revealed, Goulding will also be popping up in the coming weeks as JP’s David Cameron-alike brother ‘Tomathy’ in the final series of C4 comedy Fresh Meat, suggesting there is no end to his ability to ape real life public poshos.

Also turning up in The Windsors are Ellie White (House of Fools) and Celeste Dring (Josh) as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, while Katy Wix (Miranda) and Tim Wallers (You, Me & The Apocalypse) will command the duty of their doting parents Fergie and Prince Andrew. Matthew Cottle (Man Down) plays Prince Edward.

The show is written by Bert Tyler-Moore and George Jeffrie, the co-creators of celebrity mockumentary series Star Stories.

C4 said in a statement: “The series is a wry take on what the soap opera of their lives (and loves) might just be like. Delving behind the headlines and gossip columns, The Windsors lets our imaginations run riot in this ludicrous parody.

"Imagine, who really controls the sceptre in Charles and Camilla’s marriage? What do the Royals really think of Kate? Does Wills really want to be King? Will Harry ever take Pippa up the aisle or will they end on a bum note? And what do Beatrice and Eugenie actually do for a living?"

C4’s head of comedy Phil Clarke added: “In The Windsors, our much-loved Royal family is re-imagined through the lens of a soap opera, and although the stories are completely fictional, some are inspired by real events. As a result, writers Bert and George have outdone even the funniest, most ludicrous issue of Hello! magazine ever.”