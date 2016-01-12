"Tomathy lingers throughout like a spectre," says Whitehall of the new character who is fresh faced, ever so slightly podgy and speaks with a thoroughbred posh voice.

When RadioTimes.com asked writers Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong about the new character, they admit that the rather unscrupulous chap, played by Richard Goulding, bears more than a close physical and vocal resemblance to a certain David Cameron.

But they assured RadioTimes.com that the likeness wasn’t deliberate.

“At no point does it say David Cameron in the script!,” says Bain.

However the writer did note, by the by, that Goulding had appeared as bluff George Balfour in Laura Wade’s play Posh, a satire on Bullingdon-type Oxford Tories…

Fresh Meat series 4 is due to air on Channel 4 later this year