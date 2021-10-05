Brassic’s Damien Molony on outrageous season 3 bull scene: ‘I couldn’t stop laughing’

Brassic star Damien Molony has revealed that he had to turn away from the camera whilst filming the bull scene in season three’s first episode as he couldn’t stop laughing.

The Sky comedy-drama’s new series, which begins on 6th October, opens with a scene in which Molony’s character Dylan and Vinnie (Joe Gilgun) find themselves covered in bull semen after stimulating a prize ox.

Speaking about filming the scene, Molony told RadioTimes.com: “It stayed with me for many days afterwards. Trying to get that filth out of my hair in the shower was a nightmare.

“It was so gross. When they were applying it, it was just so sticky and so so messy and thick and it was cold. The way they did it, obviously it was exploded on but then for the scenes afterwards, they had to keep re-applying it

“It was going down my neck and into my ears and my make-up artist Faye actually wretched as she was putting it on me, so it was definitely a first for me.”

He added that he laughed all the way through reading the scene when writer Danny Brocklehurst sent him the script.

“I remember reading it first last summer and I sent a message to our writer Danny Brocklehurst which was just a close-up picture of my cheek and there was just a real tear rolling down my cheek and I said, ‘I’ve just read the scene where we service the bull.’

“I laughed and laughed reading it and then when we got around to filming it, I was really worried because I knew I was going to laugh and we only really had one go at it so I had to turn my face at one point during the scene because I’m laughing. So unprofessional.”

The series stars Joe Gilgun, Michelle Keegan and Damien Molony as a group of skint friends trying to make it in the small northern town of Hawley.

Additional reporting by Jo Berry.

Brassic season three begins on Wednesday 6th October on Sky Max. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.