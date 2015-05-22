There was a very British feel to America's Red Nose Day this year, as Eddie Redmayne, Benedict Cumberbatch and Helen Mirren helped out backstage. By "helped out" we mean just sort of joked around. Redmayne kept wishing everybody lots of luck, as if they were about to find out if they'd won an Oscar... while Cumberbatch forgot his Sherlock roots as he struggled with some very simple admin tasks.

Advertisement

In the Red Nose Day kitchen, Dame Helen Mirren offered up tea in mugs so kitsch they were fit for a Queen's Jubilee tea party, and Ian McKellen took control of the teleprompter, fooling Gwyneth Paltrow into saying "Ian McKellen is the greatest person of all time..." And everyone was in such good spirits that even Robert Pattinson took some time off being an angsty vampire to valet park cars for the 'real' US stars of the event.