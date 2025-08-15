And yet, it would be disingenuous to pretend that a teeny, tiny part of us isn't going to miss it, just a smidgen, if only for the utter insanity of it all.

The series, which first arrived back in 2021, picked up with Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, alongside a plethora of new faces, as they navigated new challenges in their fifties, including widowhood, divorce, sexual awakening, teenagers (surely the most challenging of all) and a whole new set of expectations that come with being middle-aged.

And, like the original series, it had all the ingredients of a show that could run and run – which it has for 33 episodes, which is pretty good going in this economy.

Yet, this is where we leave Carrie, who is "not alone", but "on her own" when we say goodbye following her breakup with Aidan and Duncan's departure.

It's supposed to be empowering, but the karaoke and Thanksgiving pie for one sit on the opposite end of the spectrum – although, like Charlotte, we have no doubt that Carrie is not destined to spend her remaining national holidays alone because that's simply not who she is.

Yes, we see romance and companionship in her future, even if we won't occupy a front row seat, which begs the question: why is And Just Like That not returning for season 4?

Let's look at what's been said – and what hasn't.

Why isn't And Just Like That returning for season 4?

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That. Sky UK

On 1st August, with just two more episodes of AJLT season 3 remaining, an official – and rather brief – statement from showrunner Michael Patrick King was shared via the show's Instagram, announcing that season 4 was not on the cards.

"While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That season three, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop," he said.

"Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, [HBO CEO] Casey Bloys and [HBO exec] Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12."

King then went on to say that he and Parker wanted to hold off on announcing the news because they "didn’t want the word 'final' to overshadow the fun of watching the season".

"It's with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years," he added.

Now, if we look more closely at King's words, there are a few takeaways.

Firstly, it likely wasn't always the plan to end the show after its third instalment. No, that was seemingly a consideration King had while penning episode 33. And even then, he thought that it "might" be a good time to call it a day, not "it is", suggesting that a fourth season was once on the cards.

So, what gives?

While a source previously told The Hollywood Reporter that "the show continues to perform as expected", meaning people were still tuning in, the Samba ratings for the season 3 premiere had decreased by 7% when compared with season 2, and a whopping 62% when compared with the first outing (via The Guardian).

Google Trends also shows a large drop off following AJLT's arrival, with the decline continuing for the remainder of its run, part of which could be attributed to one person in particular, or lack thereof.

The ghost of Samantha continued to haunt the show three seasons in, which wasn't helped by its insistence on continually reminding us that she existed, just elsewhere, remaining a turn-off for fans, many of whom might have turned off the show altogether, contributing to those falling ratings.

When you consider that, and the mention of HBO bosses Bloys and Aubrey, you get the sense that King may not have had as much of a handle on this decision as he would have liked.

But that, it must be said, is pure speculation.

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes.

Another factor that we have to take into consideration – and one that goes hand in hand with falling ratings – is the acute level of criticism levelled at the show, although season 3 did receive some favourable feedback from several critics.

While people were still watching, in spite of everything that was wrong and irksome, perhaps what "became clear" to King wasn't that the season 3 finale would be a "wonderful place to stop", but that the criticism cycle was one big headache – and a potential insult – that he simply didn't want to contend with anymore.

It must be particularly galling for your work to be greeted with confusion and derision, however warranted, as the whole thing rapidly descends into little more than a guilt watch, or a punchline. And that must feel particularly painful when its predecessor helped shape culture.

At what point does that take its toll and sour the whole experience?

Even if King made a conscious decision not to engage with the commentary around the show, it'd find him, somehow, such is the power of the algorithm.

But whatever the reasons for its end, it has not sourced the experience for Parker, who bid adieu to her iconic character via an Instagram post that could have been written by Carrie herself.

"Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years," she said. "I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her.

"The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all.

"AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us... I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do."

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis also paid tribute to the show, with the former describing the experience of making it as "a delight from start to finish", while the latter expressed her love for the "loyal fans".

"We love you forever and ever," she added. "You hold me up and I do not take it for granted."

And Just Like That... seasons 1-3 are showing on Sky Comedy and NOW.

Add And Just Like That... to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.