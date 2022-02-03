And the future certainly looks optimistic for fans of the show.

With And Just Like That having reached its big finale, talk has already turned to whether the Sex and the City revival series will return for a second season.

Executive producer, writer and director Michael Patrick King is interested in the possibility of continuing the story, as is star Sarah Jessica Parker.

"We did something that was hard to do, which is we took something familiar and did make it new, for better and for worse," King told Variety.

When asked whether she wants to return for more And Just Like That, Parker told the publication: "Definitely, yeah."

It may well just be a matter of schedules for the creatives and the show's leads, which include Parker as SATC icon Carrie, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda and Kristin Davis as Charlotte.

"Michael and I spoke two weeks ago, and said, ‘OK, when are we going to talk about this?’” Parker revealed. "Because there’s a calendar and you don’t want to let too much time pass. There feels like there’s momentum."

There has been much debate about the revival among the Sex and the City fandom, with the controversy beginning with the decision to go ahead with a new series without Kim Cattrall.

Best known for playing the inimitable Samantha in all six seasons of Sex and the City and the subsequent movies, Cattrall opted not to return to the character.

And so, And Just Like That moved the character to London, leaving Carrie grieving a kind of friendship break-up.

While the direction of the three main women's storylines has also ruffled some feathers (especially among believers in Miranda and her husband Steve's relationship), And Just Like That has gone down a storm with many.

With the ending seemingly teeing up a second season nicely, it's likely to be a popular return should Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte welcome us back into their lives once again.

And Just Like That airs on Sky Comedy – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here. It is also available to stream on NOW.