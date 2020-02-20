While Rudd will play the unhinged psychologist, Ferrell takes the role of Martin “Marty” Markowitz, a longtime patient who sees his home and family business slowly taken over by Ike.

Michael Showalter, who previously worked with Rudd on the Wet Hot American Summer franchise, will direct the series, with Succession’s Georgia Pritchett set to write. Both Ferrell and Rudd will serve as executive producers.

The Shrink Next Door marks the duo’s first joint project since 2013’s Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, sequel to 2004 hit Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

Advertisement

There’s no word yet on when The Shrink Next Door may land, with no channel or streaming service currently connected to the project. But, by the beard of Zeus, we expect the show to get picked up by a major distributor soon.