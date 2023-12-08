Terms and Conditions

The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited (company number: 06189487) .

The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.

The closing date for entries is 23:59pm on Tuesday 9 January 2024.

By entering the promotion, the participants agree:

(a) to be bound by these terms and conditions;

(b) that their surname and town/city or county of residence may be released if they win a prize; and

(c) that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.

Entrants should enter by either submitting their 50 programme and event titles (in any order) answer to the email address Picturequiz2023@radiotimescomps.co.uk or sending an entry with their daytime telephone to Christmas 2023 Picture Quiz, PO Box Radio Times, PO Box 501, Leicester, LE94 0AA. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.

Entrants must supply to Immediate Media Company Limited their full name, email address, county of residence and daytime telephone number. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (www.immediatemedia.co.uk/privacy-policy).

One prize-winner will receive

A weekend break at Warner Hotel’s Heythrop Park: Two nights (Friday and Saturday) at Warner Hotel’s Heythrop Park for two adults sharing a Deluxe Double room with breakfast and dinner included daily. Winner will have a choice of a buffet restaurant or restaurant with al a carte menu. Drinks are not included.

Both guests must be aged 18 or over.

The one weekend break must be taken in January – March 2024 only. Prize is based on availability, does not include any dates already sold out, or breaks with Festival or Headliner acts.

Any costs incurred in addition to the prize elements listed above shall be incurred at the winner and/or their guest’s expense including but not limited to: travel, lunch and drink, personal expenditure and incidental costs.

All elements of the prize are subject to availability, non-transferable and there are no cash alternatives.

Prize excludes spa treatments and golf.

Travel costs to and from the hotel is not included.

Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.

The winning entrants will be the first correct entry drawn at random from all the correct entries after the closing date. The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share the details of the winners with the prize provider for the purposes of fulfilling/delivering the prizes.

The answer and winner’s details will be published in Radio Times in an edition to be advised in February 2023.

The winner will be notified within 2 days of the close of the promotion by email by email or telephone. If the winner cannot be contacted, or fails to respond within 2 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.

There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.

More like this

The surname and county of residence of the winners will be available upon request by sending an SAE to Radio Times Christmas promotions, Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, London, W6 7BT within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winner before releasing this information and provide the winner the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.

The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.

The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.

The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winners arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.

Advertisement

The promotion is subject to the laws of England.