Here's what you need to know about Best Home Cook...

What is Best Home Cook about?

Judges Mary Berry, Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin set increasingly difficult challenges for Britain's most talented home cooks. There are only four cooks left in the semi-final, which is set to be the hardest challenge they've faced yet. From a selection of canapes to having to rustle up a dish from humble tinned tuna, the cooks will have their work cut out, and the two who least impress the judges will have to face Angela Hartnett's eliminator – her husband's favourite dessert.

Is there a review of Best Home Cook?

Yes, here's what Radio Times's David Butcher had to say about the series:

More like this

If I were in the semi-final of a TV cookery show, making a mess of a crucial dish with time running out, I’m not sure I’d want Claudia Winkleman hovering at my work station telling me, “Don’t worry, it’s fine!” Ah, thanks for letting me know, babes, in that case I’ll chill – and serve the judges egg and chips.

However, since the four cooks left in the contest are more patient, they take Claudia’s presenting quirks in their stride and keep plugging away, even if the results are, in several cases tonight, a let-down. The cooks are particularly thrown by being told to rustle up a dish from tinned tuna. What should be a simple challenge using an everyday staple leaves them flummoxed.

Who are the judges on Best Home Cook?

Joining legend Mary Berry on the Best Home Cook judging panel are Chris Bavin and Angela Hartnett.

Fresh produce expert Chris Bavin is known for presenting the likes of Eat Well For Less? and Food: Truth or Scare.

Michelin-star chef Angela Hartnett replaced 2018 judge Dan Doherty following his resignation amidst reports of sexual harassment.

Who presents Best Home Cook?

The competition is presented by Strictly's very own Claudia Winkleman.

Advertisement

What time is Best Home Cook on BBC One?

The next episode of Best Home Cook is on BBC One on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 8pm.