"I think Saffron, we can make it to the final," he said, shortly after his brother had suggested that Barker would be the perfect match for his brother as she is a bit smaller than he is (he is 5"7, she is 5"3).

"I've made the semi-finals three years in a row," he said. "So fourth year, as they say, fourth year's the charm, straight to the final I've got so many show ideas, it's unbelievable they've just never come to fruition."

Hosts Matt Baker and Emma Willis didn't pick him up on the slip, but fans on Twitter reacted as you might expect.

"Why is AJ talking like he's got Saffron and they're gonna win?" One user tweeted. "Have I missed something?"

They do make a handsome pair, after all...

There has been no official confirmation yet from the BBC, but don't be surprised if you see these two strutting their stuff together when the show returns in September.