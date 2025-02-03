When it comes to a unique and unusual Valentine's gifts, you can't go wrong with LEGO®. Far from just catering to children and fandom lovers, there are plenty of romantic LEGO gifts to show your loved one how much you care.

We've got LEGO flowers, adorable LEGO animals, beloved cartoon characters and plenty of other options. The best part about LEGO is that you're not just getting a LEGO set; you're also getting quality time spent together building the set.

In addition to LEGO gifts, we've got some spa experience gift ideas, lovable cuddly toys and even more in this roundup. Get ready to fall in love with our top 10 unique Valentine's gifts.

The best unique gifts, experiences and LEGO sets to buy this Valentine’s Day

Bouquet of Roses

LEGO bouquet of roses. LEGO

Do you love the idea of a romantic red roses for Valentine's Day, but your other half isn't a plant person? Then LEGO has a solution for you.

This beautiful LEGO bouquet of red roses with gypsophila details is a centrepiece that will never need to be thrown away. Plus, you and your loved one can build it together as a couple's quality time activity.

Buy Bouquet of Roses for £54.99 at LEGO

Sweetheart Tweety Bird

LEGO Sweetheart Tweety Bird. LEGO

Twit twoo! This fun Valentine's Day gift can be styled in two different ways, with Tweety Bird as Cupid himself, or posing with a heart and a bunch of flowers.

A Looney Tunes style gift like this is a great option for anyone looking to inject some nostalgia into their day.

Buy Sweetheart Tweety Bird for £29.99 at LEGO

LOVE sign

LEGO LOVE sign. LEGO

The iconic LOVE sign has been displayed at major cities around the world, including New York, Tokyo and Singapore.

Now, Robert Indiana's iconic sculpture has come to the world of LEGO, as a relaxing and immersive building project that's part of the LEGO Art collection.

Buy LOVE sign for £69.99 at LEGO

Love Bears

LEGO Love Bears. LEGO

Here's a LEGO set designed for your partner to point at and say, "us". These two lovestruck bears are made up of 287 individual pieces and stand at over 9cm tall. Although we could argue that the bears holding hands is the most romantic pose, their arms and paws can be moved up and down as you please.

The Love Bears come with two sets of building instructions so that you and your partner can build the love together – isn't that sweet?

Buy Love Bears for £12.99 at LEGO

Heart Ornament

LEGO Heart Ornament. LEGO

This meaningful LEGO gift is a great way to show your loved one how much you care for them on Valentine's Day. Complete with a hanger and extra accessories, it can be displayed all year round to brighten up a home or office.

Buy Heart Ornament for £10.99 at LEGO

Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet

LEGO Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet. LEGO

Put a modern spin on traditional flowers with this LEGO Flower bouquet for Valentine’s Day. It includes daisies, cornflowers, roses, orchids, ranunculus and a dahlia, and it features adjustable stems so you can easily customise your bouquet.

Buy Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet for £54.99 at LEGO

Valentine's Day Flowers

Valentine's Day flowers. Flower Station

A bouquet of red roses on Valentine's Day? You can't beat a classic. There are plenty of beautiful and romantic bouquets of red roses to choose from at Flower Station, as well as some less traditional options like tulip and carnation arrangements.

Shop Valentine's Day Flowers at Flower Station

Spa Days with Treatment

Spa Day with Treatments. Virgin Experience Days

When it comes to a Valentine's Day gift with a difference, why not opt for an experience gift? Taking your loved one for a day in the spa is a great way to create memories for both of you.

This is also a great idea for anyone searching for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts, as there's no waiting for anything to be delivered – the voucher will arrive in your inbox straight away!

Shop Spa Days with Treatments at Virgin Experience Days

Bashful Red Love Heart Bunny

Jellycat Bashful Red Love Heart Bunny. Jellycat

We're huge fans of Jellycats here at RadioTimes.com – after all, who can blame us? They're soft, huggable and downright adorable.

Just take a look at the Bashful Red Love Heart Bunny, with cream fur, an ultra-soft suedette nose and flopsy ears. She's appropriate for any age group and guaranteed to inspire lots of 'oohs' and 'ahhs'.

Buy Bashful Red Love Heart Bunny for £30 at Jellycat

Personalised LEGO Brick Heart Shape Photo Block Puzzle

Personalised LEGO Brick Heart Shape Photo Block Puzzle. Not On The High Street

The LEGO Brick Heart Shape Puzzle has the potential to change your special memories into extra-special memories. Perfect for the LEGO and puzzle fan in your life, you can transform one of your favourite couple photos into a gorgeous LEGO puzzle.

There are plenty of options for personalisation here, as your puzzle can be free-standing or wall-mounted. It can even combine with other LEGO products.

Buy Personalised LEGO Brick Heart Shape Photo Block Puzzle for £19.99 at Not On The High Street