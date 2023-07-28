EE’s Fibre broadband boasts an average speed of 74Mb/s and is built on BT’s superfast technology to give you total reliability whether you’re streaming in 4K or gaming.

There’s also EE’s Smart Wi-Fi: a clever bit of kit which extends the Wi-Fi signal around your home - even to those hard-to-reach spots (which for some reason always end up being your work from home location).

However, the broadband that the RadioTimes.com team are most interested in is Full Fibre broadband. This ultrafast broadband runs on fibre optic cables, rather than copper wires, to provide better connectivity. EE’s Full Fibre broadband has an average speed of 100Mb/s, which is ideal for people who game consistently, work from home, or perhaps have a large household. The EE Fibre Max 100 plan currently starts at just £43 per month, and has a £0 set-up fee.

Let’s find out more about Full Fibre broadband and what it can offer you.

What is Full Fibre broadband?

EE's Full Fibre broadband is great for gaming. EE

Full Fibre broadband is currently the fastest broadband service you can have: it delivers ultrafast broadband to your home via fibre optic cables which provide quicker internet connectivity.

The broadband is called that because it uses a faster fibre optic cable to the cabinet and from the cabinet to your house, in comparison to Fibre broadband, which is only part fibre optic cable. We’ll explain more about the differences below.

Fibre vs Full Fibre: What is the difference between Fibre and Full Fibre broadband?

There are three types of broadband: ADSL (asymmetric digital subscriber line) which uses copper cables to a street-level cabinet or junction box, then copper cables to your home; FTTC (fibre to the cabinet) which uses fibre optic cables to the cabinet, but then relies on a copper cable from the cabinet to your home, and FTTP (fibre to the premises) which uses a fibre optic cable to the cabinet and to the house.

In a nutshell, the difference between Fibre and Full Fibre broadband is that the former still relies on copper wires to connect broadband to your home, whereas Full Fibre doesn’t.

Another key difference between the two types of broadband is the speed: as fibre optic cables are more efficient, you can expect your broadband speeds to be between 10 and 15 times quicker than FTTC broadband. Full Fibre is particularly beneficial to those of us whose nearest cabinet is far from where they live, for example, if you live at the edge of a village. With Fibre, your connection would have a fair distance to travel over copper wires, meaning it’s likely to lag.

What are the benefits of Full Fibre broadband?

EE Full Fibre broadband. EE

The main benefit of Full Fibre broadband is the peace of mind it offers. You can rely on Full Fibre broadband to provide you with speedy internet; Fibre broadband has download speeds which go up to 67Mb/s, whereas Full Fibre broadband reaches a whopping 1000Mb/s (or 1Gb/s).

To show this in real-life examples: your favourite Amazon Prime Video series — we’re about to start the thriller Yellowjackets — needs to transmit a lot of data at high speeds to prevent the show from buffering. And let’s not get us started on Zoom or Microsoft Teams calls… There’s nothing worse than when you’re in an important meeting and your connection cuts out.

What is a good broadband speed in the UK?

The UK government defines super fast broadband as 30Mb/s, and the minimum broadband service you can expect in the UK is 10Mb/s — if you’re unable to get a download speed of at least 10Mb/s or an upload speed of at least 1Mb/s, you can request an upgraded connection.

To compare this to EE’s broadband speeds, the BT Group brand’s EE Fibre broadband boasts an average speed of 74Mb/s, and EE Full Fibre broadband provides an average 100Mb/s speed.

Best Full Fibre broadband deals on offer right now

EE's Full Fibre broadband is reliably fast EE

Some of the best Full Fibre broadband deals in the UK come from internet service provider EE. With speeds ranging from 100Mb/s to 1Gb/s, you can cut down on lag whether you’re gaming, streaming in 4K, or uploading your latest dump to Instagram.

EE’s Full Fibre Max 100 plan will set you back £43 per month and it currently has no set-up fee. Plus, there are added perks if you’re already an EE mobile customer and you switch to an EE Full Fibre plan, such as 10 per cent off your EE broadband bill each month, up to 20GB extra mobile data each month, and an Xbox Game Pass worth up to £120.

