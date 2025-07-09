Speaking about the new Sky Full Fibre Gigafast+ broadband, Sophia Ahmad, Chief Consumer Officer at Sky, said: "We’re proud to be setting a new standard in UK broadband. With speeds up to 5 Gbps, our new Full Fibre Gigafast+ packages make Sky the UK’s fastest major broadband provider.

"Combined with our existing full fibre range, we’re offering more choice than ever before. Powered by cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 technology, these plans deliver smarter, faster, and more reliable connectivity to homes across the country".

What is the new Sky Full Fibre Gigafast+ broadband?

Today, Sky has become the UK's fastest major broadband provider with the launch of Full Fibre 2.5 Gigafast+ and Full Fibre 5 Gigafast+, as well as its Wi-Fi 7 hub which powers the broadband.

The introduction of these two new Gigafast+ broadbands marks a significant step in Sky's plan to introduce full fibre to all UK households, and this plan is powered by its long-term partnership with CityFibre, which was announced in 2024.

This partnership combines CityFibre’s growing full fibre network of 4.5 million properties with Sky’s broadband expertise to bring full fibre connectivity to more homes across the UK, including hard-to-reach areas.

How fast is Sky Full Fibre Gigafast+ broadband?

So, just how fast is Sky Full Fibre Gigafast+ broadband?

Whether you're working remotely, streaming in 4K, or playing your favourite game, you need a speedy broadband which will allow everyone in the household to connect to the internet seamlessly.

Currently, the fastest Sky broadband is the 900Mb/s Full Fibre Gigafast Broadband, however, at 2.5 Gbps and 5 Gbps speeds, the two new broadband packages offer over double the speed.

Sky's new 2.5 Gbps and 5 Gbps speeds will be delivered by its new Gigafast+ hub, Sky’s most advanced hub yet which leverages Wi-Fi 7 technology to deliver speeds twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6.

How much does Sky Full Fibre Gigafast+ broadband cost?

While the new Sky Full Fibre Gigafast+ broadbands are slightly more expensive than the previous fastest broadband speed, we believe the price hike is worth it as Sky is now the UK's fastest major broadband provider.

Sky’s Gigafast+ packages are available to homes on the CityFibre network, and they can be purchased from today (Wednesday 9th July) in Sky stores and via Sky’s call centres.

Full Fibre 2.5 Gigafast+ will start at £70 a month and Full Fibre 5 Gigafast+ will cost from £80 a month with Wi-Fi Max available at no extra cost (worth from £4 a month).

It's worth remembering that Sky Broadband customers are guaranteed the speeds they're promised or they'll get their money back.

How can I switch to Sky Full Fibre Gigafast+ broadband?

The new Sky Full Fibre Gigafast+ broadband's can be purchased from today (Wednesday 9th July) in Sky stores and via Sky’s call centres, and eligible customers can purchase the new broadband via Sky.com from Tuesday 15th July.

If you like the sound of this new, faster broadband but you're already a Sky broadband customer, you should be able to switch between different Sky Broadband packages, thanks to Sky's One Touch Switch process. This process also simplifies switching between providers.

