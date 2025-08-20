Refurbished PS5's knock £90 off the price of the console, taking the more expensive Disc edition to £389.99 and the Digital to £339.99. These types of saving are very rare in the PlayStation world, only popping up around once a year for the Black Friday sales.

But, what exactly is a refurbished PS5? And is it worth buying for the lower price? Below we've laid out everything you need to know about these consoles before you consider buying one. For more savings, check out the best PS5 deals for this month.

Buy a refurbished PS5 at PlayStation Store

What is a refurbished PS5?

PS5. Sony

A refurbished PS5 has been previously owned and returned to the official PlayStation Store. However, unlike standard second-hand sales, the console has been cleaned, inspected and tested to ensure it works like new.

In some cases, the PS5 is fitted with new replacement parts and is always repackaged with all the usual accessories, including a DualSense wireless controller as well as all the required wires and instruction manuals.

Buy a refurbished PS5 at PlayStation Store

How to tell if a PS5 is refurbished

If you're buying from the official PlayStation Store, all refurbished PS5s will come in their own certified packaging.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Also, while the console should function and work like new, it may still come with a few scratches or marks on the casing.

How much is a refurbished PS5?

The refurbished PS5 costs £90 less for both the Disc and Digital versions. That means the PS5 Disc drops from £479.99 to £389.99 and the Digital from £429.99 to £339.99.

Where to buy a refurbished PS5 in the UK

You can buy an official refurbished PS5 at the PlayStation Store for £339.99 or £389.99 respectively.

You can also buy a refurbished PS5 console at other second-hand sites like BackMarket or musicMagpie. These will also have undergone testing and in some cases fixing, though they have more of a sliding scale in terms of how the refurbished console will work; e.g. 'Good', 'Very Good', or 'Pristine'.

Ad

You can also check out the best digital notebook and how to buy OnePiece LEGO sets.