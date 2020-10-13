Currys’ Epic Sale rivals Amazon Prime deals on FitBit, Microsoft Surface and Philips TVs

We’re already knee deep into Amazon Prime Day with its flash deals and price drops, so it’s no surprise that other online retailers are wanting in on the action.

Retailers competing for consumer attention means lower and lower prices, so this is an excellent opportunity to pick up some early Christmas Gifts ahead of Black Friday.

Currys has started its ‘Epic Deals’ sale to rival Amazon Prime Day. Both will run until midnight on Wednesday 14th October and not only that, Currys offers a Price Promise to its customers that it will match any products against any other retailer deals, online and instore. Discount codes are also part of this.

We’ve been watching Currys push the deals down on Amazon all day, plus you need to be a member of Amazon Prime in order to take advantage of the offers.

The best Epic Sale deals now at Currys

So if you’re looking to make savings elsewhere from Amazon we’ve rounded up some great options of where Currys has price-matched Prime Day deals, filled in Amazon stock gaps with its own offers or has bettered the price all together.

Price-matched: Save £27 per cent on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet, now £659

Buy from Currys or Amazon for £659

Currys has price-matched Amazon on the Surface Pro 7 laptop, now £659 down from its previous price of £899. This 2019 edition features 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 loaded and here’s a choice to take home in platinum or black styles.

Price-matched: FITBIT Inspire HR Fitness Tracker

Was £89.99 now £59.99 at Currys and Amazon

With a usual RRP of £89.99, the Fitbit Inspire HR is now down to £59.99 online at both retailers. This gadget comes equipped with a heart rate monitor for tracking cardio fitness plus will offer sleep stage insights and calorie burn information.

Save £100 on selected PHILIPS 4K UHD Android Smart TVs with Ambilight at Currys

Currys is have offers running on larger models of the Philips 4K UHD Ambilight TVs that Amazon do not, including the 58-inch, 65-inch and 70-inch models. We’ve put all the deals below so that you have the best variety to choose from.

Other great deals at Currys include a 51 per cent saving on the ORAL B CrossAction Pro 2000 Electric Toothbrush (was £79.99, now £39.99) and a 43 percent saving on the Google Nest Mini (was £49, now £28).

Excited about Amazon Prime Day? Then make sure to keep an eye on Amazon’s Black Friday deals, too.