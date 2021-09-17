Go super-sized with Sony’s new BRAVIA TVs for the ultimate entertainment experience

Technology in the world of TVs is constantly developing to improve our at-home set-ups to give us a better watching experience. Sony’s new BRAVIA and BRAVIA XR superscreen TV’s do just that.

The superscreen TV range offers a range of sizes and price points to best suit your space and budget, starting with the 75-inch X81J 4K TV. The 75-inch smart TV features a 4K HDR, TRILUMINOS Pro Display for a more lifelike picture and Motionflow technology to keep everything smooth and crystal clear.

At the other end of the range, you have the 8K HDR Z9J Full Array Master Series – available in 75-inch and 85-inch sizes – powered by a new BRAVIA XR cognitive processor. These TVs are designed to give you the most immersive and enhanced experiences of any Sony TV, with a supreme 8K Full Array LED panel that produces pictures that feel deep, natural and real.

XR 8K upscaling lets you enjoy all of your content in 8K, and Acoustic Multi Audio – powered by the XR Surround speaker system – provides an ultra-immersive TV audio experience.

X-Wide Angle technology

So, what are the benefits of having a superscreen TV beyond the obvious screen size? A bigger TV should mean a better and more immersive experience for everyone watching. So, whether you’ve got friends round for a big game or having a movie night with the whole family, everyone should have a great view no matter what spot they’re sitting in.

With Sony’s BRAVIA XR X95J TVs, you also get X-Wide Angle technology designed to make sure that watching the TV at an angle or from the side is now as satisfying as from the centre. The X-Wide Angle panel controls light from the backlight to keep the colours on the screen true. If that wasn’t enough, these TVs also feature X-Anti Reflection technology that reduces glare from the sun or other light sources. If you want to go all out, these features are also available in the top-of-the-line 8K BRAVIA XR Z9J Master Series.

Immersive sound

A superscreen TV can also be beneficial if you want better sound quality. Put simply, a large screen TV allows for more speakers to give you a decent spread of sound. This is seen with Sony’s Flagship BRAVIA XR A90J and A84J OLED TVs. Featuring Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the sound comes directly from the centre of the display with powerful actuators behind the TV invisibly vibrating to create acoustics that moves with the picture.

This, combined with subwoofers on each side, provides a room-filling sound with powerful bass for cinematic audio quality. The 83-inch A90J TV model has four built-in subwoofers, so you won’t be left feeling like you should have bought a soundbar or home theatre set up too.

The BRAVIA XR Full Array LED models use Sony’s Acoustic Multi Audio, with sound positioning speakers built into the frame for an immersive and accurate sound experience.

The Sony Bravia X90J 4K TV has a four-speaker set-up with two sound positioning x-balanced tweeters. However, upgrading to the 8K Z9J model will give you a whopping 10-speaker set-up that’s built into the TV, including two mid-range speakers, two sound positioning x-balanced tweeters and four subwoofers. No matter what size or model you choose, all Sony Bravia XR TVs come with XR Surround & 3D Surround Upscaling.

Better gameplay

A superscreen TV also gives you plenty of room for gameplay. The huge screen size of these Sony BRAVIA TVs allows you to play co-op in a split-screen setting that doesn’t leave you squinting to see game details.

Whether you’re battling against each other online or fighting through a campaign together, the features like 4K120, Auto game modes and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) make sure you get ultra-smooth gameplay without having to manually change your TV settings each time.

Built-in Chromecast with Google TV

But, what about the basics of simply being able to watch your favourite TV series? Sony has that covered, too. Google TV can be found across the range and comes packed with more than 5,000 apps – that’s more than any other smart TV platform. So, whether you’re after Netflix, YouTube or the best Disney+ shows, they’re easily found on these superscreen TVs.

If you’re looking to share content between your laptop, phone and TV, there is Apple Airplay and Chromecast built-in. Or, if you want a totally hands-free experience, the Sony TVs also work with Google Assistant, so you can easily control your Google Assistant devices.

Not only this, but the BRAVIA XR Models come with access to Sony’s BRAVIA CORE streaming platform, which gets you access to the most extensive library of IMAX Enhanced content anywhere.

