It also comes with a whopping 12 Harry Potter minifigures, from Harry, Ron and Hermione to Professor McGonagall and Draco Malfoy.

The Hogsmeade Village Collectors' Edition is the ideal gift for adult Harry Potter fans thanks to all the authentic details and nods to the original books and films.

You can also combine this new collectors' edition set with other Harry Potter LEGO sets, including Gringott's Wizarding Bank – Collectors' Edition and Diagon Alley, which are built to the same scale.

Here's how you can get your hands on the new LEGO Hogsmeade Village set today.

Buy LEGO™ Hogsmeade Village – Collectors' Edition for £349.99 at LEGO

Here is our round-up of the best new LEGO sets, as well as the best Bluey LEGO sets.

Jump to:

The new LEGO Hogsmeade Village set is available to buy from Monday 1st September for LEGO Insiders, and from Thursday 4th September for everyone else.

Buy LEGO Hogsmeade Village – Collectors' Edition for £349.99 at LEGO

What is the LEGO Hogsmeade Village Collectors' Edition price?

The Hogsmeade LEGO Village costs £349.99 RRP, which is on the higher end of the more recent LEGO releases.

For comparison, the new LEGO Game Boy set is priced at £54.99, while the LEGO Haunted Mansion is £79.99 and the Arkham Asylum LEGO set is £269.99.

Buy LEGO™ Hogsmeade Village – Collectors' Edition for £349.99 at LEGO

Where to buy new LEGO Hogsmeade Village set in the UK

Currently, the new set is only available to purchase at the official LEGO website. However, we'll be keeping this page updated with UK retailers as they become available, so be sure to revisit this page!

Buy LEGO Hogsmeade Village – Collectors' Edition for £349.99 at LEGO

Ad

We're here to keep you up-to-date on the latest news about the Harry Potter TV series.