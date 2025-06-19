Bluey herself has even jumped off the screen and entered the real world in Bluey's Big Play, which is set to go on another UK tour starring Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli.

If you or your loved one is a Bluey fan who wants to inject even more Bluey into your life, then you can do just that thanks to the wide selection of Bluey gifts that are currently on the market.

From LEGO® sets to board games, we've rounded up the best Bluey gifts to bring the beloved cartoon character's signature energy and enthusiasm into your life and your home.

Shop Bluey LEGO® sets at LEGO®

Are there going to be Bluey LEGO® sets?

Good news for Bluey fans; six brand-new Bluey LEGO® sets were released on 1st June 2025.

These six new sets are part of the LEGO® DUPLO and LEGO® 4+ ranges and include Ice Cream Trip with Bluey, Bluey’s Beach & Family Car Trip and Bluey’s Family House with Memory Game.

Best Bluey gifts for adults in 2025

Bluey's Family House

Bluey's Family House LEGO

As much as we love Bluey, part of the fun is hanging out with both her and her family. This Bluey's Family House LEGO® set allows you to do just that, with four included minifigures of Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad.

The house is made up of detachable rooms, which offer endless possibilities for imaginative play. Plus, it includes features like the Queen's throne and even a balloon to play keepy-uppy with!

Buy Bluey's Family House for £59.99 at LEGO®

Playground Fun with Bluey and Chloe

Playground Fun with Bluey and Chloe. LEGO

This easy-to-build LEGO® set is ideal for pre-schoolers, as it comes with a pictorial guide and a large Starter brick.

The colourful playground is made up of a seesaw, pelican ride and tower with slide, not to mention a telescope right at the top of the tower!

Buy Playground Fun with Bluey and Chloe for £17.99 at LEGO®

Bluey's Family House with Memory Game

Bluey's Family House with Memory Game. LEGO

LEGO® DUPLO is a range specifically designed to be toddler-friendly. With this Bluey's Family House with Memory Game set, pre-schoolers can re-enact scenes from the Bluey TV show, as well as playing a fun memory game.

Buy Bluey's Family House with Memory Game for £59.99 at LEGO®

Bluey's Beach & Family Car Trip

Bluey's Beach & Family Car Trip LEGO

Let's go to the beach, beach! This developmental toy follows Bluey and her family to the beach in Bluey's iconic vehicle with a flip-open roof.

From palm trees to a sand-mermaid tail, the set has all the essential ingredients for a fun day out.

Buy Bluey's Beach & Family Car Trip for £24.99 at LEGO®

Ice Cream Trip with Bluey

Ice Cream Trip with Bluey. LEGO

This Duplo set is perfect for helping toddlers with colour sorting and number recognition, as they pair the scoops of ice cream with the flavours.

Plus, fixing the scoops to the cones helps to develop dexterity skills – not to mention all of the set's possibilities for imaginative play.

Buy Ice Cream Trip with Bluey for £24.99 at LEGO®

Personalised Bluey Wooden 26 Piece Picnic Playset

Personalised Bluey Wooden 26 Piece Picnic Playset. My 1st Years

Summer is fast approaching, and there's no better time for a picnic! This Bluey picnic set comes with a colourful lunchbox, blanket, serviettes, plus some sandwiches, orange juice and more.

This picnic set is suitable for both indoor and outdoor play. Plus, you can personalise it by adding the gift recipient's name.

Buy Personalised Bluey Wooden 26 Piece Picnic Playset for £25 at My 1st Years

Bluey Deluxe Tri Scooter

Bluey Deluxe Tri Scooter. JD Williams

If you're looking for the ideal first scooter for your little one, then you've found it. Not only does this Bluey Deluxe Tri Scooter come decorated with cool Bluey-themed graphics, safety is also a number one priority when it comes to the Bluey scooter.

There's an anti-slip foot plate, as well as smooth sides to prevent the dreaded knocks against the ankle. Plus, the wheels are made from wide puncture-proof tyres for optimal stability and grip.

Buy Bluey Deluxe Tri Scooter for £24.99 at JD Williams

Children Game Bluey Junior Labyrinth

Children Game Bluey Junior Labyrinth. Ravensburger

In this challenging Labyrinth puzzle, your aim is to rescue Mum, Dad, Bluey and Bingo, who are trapped in a maze. Help them to vanquish the obstacles in front of them by cleverly moving the maze tiles to help Bluey on her quest.

Buy Children Game Bluey Junior Labyrinth for £16.99 at Ravensburger

Bluey Cotton Hearts Pink Kids Bedding Set

Bluey Cotton Hearts Pink Kids Bedding Set. Argos

This reversible bedding set features Bluey and her family surrounded by hearts on a beautiful pink background on one side, and prints of Bluey and Bingo on the other side.

This is the perfect statement piece for the room of a Bluey-loving child – or even the perfect addition to an already existing Bluey shrine.

Buy Bluey Cotton Hearts Pink Kids Bedding Set at £22 at Argos

Bluey Bushland Adventure

Bluey Bushland Adventure. Very

The combination of splashing water features and some beloved cartoon characters means that this set provides an exciting sensory experience as well as imaginative play.

Kids can send Bluey down a log ride tower, as well as play with spinning water gears and a waterfall. It's hours of fun guaranteed – but be sure to keep this one outside!

Buy Bluey Bushland Adventure for £89.99 at Very