Yoga Tab 13 release date: Lenovo reveals new premium Android tablet with a built-in kickstand

The Yoga Tab 13 is Lenovo’s latest premium Android tablet. It’s large, versatile and high-spec, and is being pitched as a device that could soon become central to your home technology setup – be it as a kitchen display, video calling smart hub, or even a second display to be connected directly to your laptop.

When asked to think of a premium large-screen tablet, you would be forgiven for instantly considering the rather fantastic 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021), which our own expert reviewer recently praised as being the “best tablet we’ve ever used.”

Lenovo’s Yoga Tab 13, which was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2021 earlier this week, will be significantly cheaper than the industry-dominating iPad Pro – but can it match its rival in terms of performance, aesthetics or usability?

While we are yet to get our hands on the new flagship Lenovo tablet itself, we do have the Yoga Tab 13’s specs, rough UK pricing and a timescale for availability. This page will cover what we know about the new tablet so far and will be updated as more information surfaces about the device in the coming weeks.

Jump to:

What is the Yoga Tab 13 release date?

The new Yoga Tab series is currently scheduled for release in some regions starting in July 2021. In the UK, Lenovo confirmed the Yoga Tab 13 would be available in August 2021 via various retailers but has not revealed an exact date.

How much does the Yoga Tab 13 cost?

In the UK, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 will start from £649. The company told us that retailers would stock it at different times and at slightly different prices. It will be priced from €799 in the EMEA region and $679.99 in the US market.

The smaller Yoga Tab 11, which is pitched as a family-friendly alternative to the Yoga Tab 13 model, is also available in August, starting from £299 in the UK.

What are the Yoga Tab 13 specs?

On paper, it certainly seems like the new Yoga Tab 13 will be well equipped to handle most tablet use cases – be it work, entertainment or even potentially a spot of gaming. Here are the top-level specifications for the device:

Display: 13-inch/2160 x 1350 resolution

Camera: 8MP Front

Operating system: Android 11

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Biometrics: Face unlock

Audio: Optimized with Dolby Atmos, 3 mics

Speakers: Quad JBL Speakers

Memory: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB/256 GB storage

Battery: 10000 mAh+

Online video playback (1080p): Up to 12 Hours

Brightness: 400 nits

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Ports: Micro-HDMI, USB Type-C

The tablet will include a Google service called Entertainment Space that will become the centralised home for popular apps, including YouTube, Gmail and Chrome.

The Yoga Tab 13 is, of course, also compatible with all of the major content streaming services too, including Netflix, Amazon Music and Prime Video. For a truly hands-off experience, Google Assistant can be used to make requests with your voice.

The Lenovo marketing material showed the Yoga Tab 13 with an Xbox controller, suggesting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 may make it powerful enough to handle the Xbox Cloud service, which gives remote access to some Xbox Game Pass games.

What is the Yoga Tab 13’s design?

The broader Yoga range – including the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab – is known for its built-in kickstand, and the Yoga Tab 13 isn’t changing that feature. The version on the new Yoga Tab 13 is made of stainless steel – which the company says is great for hanging in a kitchen so you can watch Netflix or follow along with recipes.

The basic design of the Yoga Tab 13 is pretty much what you would expect from a modern tablet: a high-resolution panel on a rectangular body.

But the new Lenovo Tab seemingly contains a little more to help it stand out. It comes with an anti-fingerprint coating, and the shell is covered in a soft-touch material called Alcantara. When paired with the voice assistant, a 1080p screen and the 8MP front-facing camera, it could be a great device for hands-free video chats.

The tablet comes packaged with a micro-HDMI to USB cable in order to let it be used as a second screen when connected up to a laptop – potentially handy when working from home or on the move. The audio is optimised with Dolby Atmos, and the tablet has a quad-speaker setup – with two on the top and two on the bottom.

Where can I buy or pre-order the Yoga Tab 13?

Lenovo has confirmed that the Yoga Tab 13 will be available at multiple retailers in the UK from next month but has not specified which ones or how to pre-order the tablet. It’s a safe bet that Amazon, Currys, Very and possibly Argos will be included. This page will be updated as more information about availability is revealed.

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes Technology section. On the hunt for a tablet and not sure what to buy? Read our guide to the best tablet and check out the best tablet deals of the month.