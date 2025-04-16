This comes during Marvel Rivals season 2, which kicked off last week in the game.

Keep on reading and we'll run through all of the key details on how and when to get the zombie Doctor Strange skin in Marvel Rivals. Let's get to it.

The zombie Doctor Strange skin will come to Marvel Rivals on Thursday 17th April, the developers from NetEase have confirmed on the game's official social media channels.

For players in America, the official launch time for the new skin has now been confirmed as 7pm PDT on Thursday.

Here in the UK, thanks to the magic of time difference, that means you should be able to get the zombie Doctor Strange skin at 3am BST on Friday 18th April if you're playing in the British time zone.

Take a look at the little trailer below and you'll even see some zombie Doctor Strange gameplay action!

How to get the zombie Doctor Strange skin in Marvel Rivals

To get the zombie Doctor Strange skin in Marvel Rivals, you will have to buy it from the in-game Store tab.

This tends to be the method by which NetEase unleashes new skins, so prepare to part with some in-game currency if you want to buy it.

The exact price of this new outfit, themed around Multiverse of Madness, is yet to be confirmed.

We don't know if will be an Epic or a Legendary skin, or some other category of outfit, at this stage.

So, if you're planning to play Marvel Rivals this weekend, be prepared to see lots of undead magicians.

Meanwhile, on the big screen, the MCU is gearing up towards Avengers: Doomsday. There's something to look forward to!

