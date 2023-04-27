With regards to that last one, however, there's an easy way to avoid it. What better way to stave off the cold than with warm clothes?

2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a game in which you're constantly battling the elements. Whether it's losing grip during a climb, attracting lightning by carrying too much metal, or freezing to death in the cold, it's a game of many hazards.

Without warm clothes, it'll be dangerous - and almost impossible - to traverse cold areas such as mountaintops. And we're here to help. We'll tell you where to find the warm doublet and the snowquill set, so you'll be snowboarding on your shield in no time.

Where to find warm clothes in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The two things to get are the aforementioned warm doublet and snowquill set, and they are found at different parts of the map. We'll walk you through grabbing both!

Warm Doublet

There are a few ways to get this. You can read the Old Man’s diary in the hut on the Great Plateau, before proceeding to cook up spicy pepper, meat and a Hyrule bass. Show the meal to the old man, and the doublet is yours. You can also buy it in Hateno Village for 80 rupees, or simply complete the Great Plateau.

Another way is to climb to the top of Mount Hylia on the Great Plateau, where the Old Man will give it to you (we reckon this is the most adventurous way). Watch out though, because Link will get cold doing this. Check out YouTuber J Does It All nabbing it this way below:

Snowquill Set

This complete armour set contains the snowquill tunic, the snowquill trousers and the snowquill headdress. Luckily, you can buy them all at the same time.

Head to the shop in Rito Village, and all three should be available. At 2,150 rupees, it's quite dear. But you won't regret spending a penny when you're traversing cold areas without burning through your food and elixirs stocks!

