Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Gaming
  4. Xbox Series X and S price and release date confirmed – and how to pre-order
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Xbox Series X and S price and release date confirmed – and how to pre-order

It's a bit cheaper than everyone first thought too.

xbox series s x

Published:

Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Series X price and release as well as when you can pre-order the new console.

Advertisement

The Xbox Series X will be released on 10th November priced at $499/£499.

Gamers can pre-order from 22nd September for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

If you go via the Microsoft Xbox All Access payment plan the Xbox Series X it’s priced at $34.99/£20.99 a month for 24 months.

The Xbox Series S ($299/£249.99) is also on the Xbox All Access programme payment plan for $24.99/£20.99 a month.

Phil Spencer, the Xbox boss, revealed the news on the Xbox Series X website not long after the Xbox Series S info was confirmed.

There are no big surprises in the reveal, as the date lands about when everyone expected and the price isn’t a big shock – it’s actually less than many expected.

The Xbox Series X is higher spec, on par with a Gaming PC so the price matches that.

We’re also still waiting to hear from Sony about the PS5 price…

How to pre-order Xbox Series X

In the UK check out Amazon to pre-order. Currys also has pre-orders ready. We expect GAME and more to join with pre-orders – we’ll update you.

In the USA, check out Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop. There is also Walmart.

Advertisement

Visit Technology hub for more news. 

Tags

Tala Originals Round Cake Tins Set of 3 + Tala Circular Folding Cooling Rack, Bundle of 2

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Bakers will love this exclusive bundle from Tala!

You’ll achieve the perfect bake every time with these nifty kitchen utensils

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel

When is the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 released? What’s it about?

053718

When is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga released?

Kingdom of Hearts

What Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase revealed – watch here

Xbox Series X

XBox Series X and S price: How much will the Xbox Series X cost?