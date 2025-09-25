Now, alongside a brand-new trailer and the game's official cover art, developer Insomniac Games has revealed the voice behind the iconic hero.

Rather aptly, Hugh Jackman, who has effectively become synonymous with the role over the past two decades, will be replaced by fellow Australian Liam McIntyre for the Insomniac title.

On the role, McIntyre said: "Fans out there know what Wolverine is who he is. My job is to try to find the essence of who Wolverine is, especially as it applies to our story.

"People hurt him, take from him, people betray him. He still fights for people who can't fight for themselves."

McIntyre is perhaps best known for playing the lead role in both Spartacus: Vengeance and Spartacus: War of the Damned, although he also has some pedigree in the gaming world.

He provided the voice of JD Fenix in both Gears of War 4 and Gears 5, and more recently played Taron Malicos in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

As well as revealing McIntyre in the lead role, last night's State of Play also confirmed the game's release window, with Marvel's Wolverine slated for a Q3/Q4 2026 release.

As for the contents of the game itself, a blog post from the official PlayStation website reads as follows:

"In this story, [Wolverine] is on the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him. Unfortunately, in this world, he'll have to dig his claws deep to pull any shred of information that may lead to answers.

"Often, that means shredding into a relentless onslaught of enemies who aim to stop him by any means necessary. Fuelled by unflinching resilience (and a rapid healing factor), Wolverine won't go down easy if it means keeping the mission on task."

