Since its release, Dispatch has become one of the biggest games of the year, but will it be coming to Xbox?

Telling the story of a superhero-turned-dispatcher, the game comes from former Telltale developers but only launched on PC and PlayStation 5.

There's no rush to get started, if you haven't already, as we don't appear to be near a Dispatch season 2.

But, if you're an Xbox player, when can we expect Dispatch on Xbox consoles? Here's what you need to know.

Will Dispatch come to Xbox? What the developers have said

In short, the official answer is that we don't know yet whether Dispatch will be coming to Xbox, but in reality, we think that Dispatch will almost certainly come to Xbox in the future.

In the game's official Discord server, a message from the developers themselves reads as follows: "Will the game come to other platforms? Our initial focus will be on supporting the game on Steam & PlayStation. We're looking into additional platforms as well."

Those platforms in question are sure to be Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles – unless, for some reason, the developers are going for a rogue mobile port first.

As such, the matter of Dispatch coming to Xbox in the future is really more a matter of when, not if.

And the answer to that, unsurprisingly, is that we don't know. If we had to guess, it seems likely that a port at some point during 2026 would be a good guess, but that's pure speculation on our part.

As for what consoles it will be on, we'll certainly see it come to Xbox Series X/S consoles, though considering Dispatch did not release at all on PS4, we think it's safe to rule out an Xbox One version of the game as well.

