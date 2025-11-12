With the final Dispatch episodes out now, fans of the episodic superhero workplace comedy will now be wondering “Will there be a Dispatch season 2?” a

We’re right there with you, so we’ve taken a look at what the developers AdHoc have said to try and figure that out!

As well as scouring the web to see what the devs have said, we have also received an official statement from the horse's mouth.

With such a stellar cast, it’s hardly a surprise that Dispatch has been such a big hit, with fans clamouring for more.

But with all that said, read on for our Dispatch news dispatch!

Will there be a Dispatch season 2?

It has not yet been confirmed that Dispatch will get a second season, but there are some positive signs of hope to cling to.

Dispatch reached a peak player count of 131,074, according to SteamDB, with many more playing on PlayStation, and according to Gematsu, it sold one million copies in ten days, making it quite the success. Taking that into consideration, it would behove developers AdHoc Studio to keep it going.

With the final episodes out now, in short order, we’ll be twiddling our thumbs, wondering what to do with our lives, so we can only live in hope that AdHoc have been cooking something up in the background to surprise us in short order.

But until then, we’ll just have to wait and see! But let’s see what the developers have said…

What have the developers have said about Dispatch season 2?

After reaching out to the developers, AdHoc replied to RadioTimes.com with the following:

“We couldn’t have imagined such an incredible response to Dispatch and we appreciate the enthusiasm from fans.

“While there’s nothing to announce regarding Dispatch 2 at this time, we definitely will have conversations inside the studio about what could come next.”

This isn’t the first time they’d said as much, however.

As spotted by Forbes, Nick Herman, co-founder of AdHoc Studio, said “We’re going to have to at least think about a season 2. That was a question mark three weeks ago, so that’s great. It’s a very cool problem to have” on the Friends Per Second podcast.

Aaron Paul, who plays protagonist Robert Robertson, said, “I hope that you and I get to do multiple seasons of this game. I hope we get to do more” during a conversation with YouTuber Moist Critical.

It seems like the will is certainly there, but creating a game takes a huge amount of resources, especially those that feature branching narrative paths such as Dispatch.

