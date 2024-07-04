It’s a colourful adventure filled with quirky characters and comedy. Players hang out with Hank, who is living in a dreamy treehouse on an exotic island.

You’ll be given free reign to explore, complete fun tasks and spend time with an array of wildlife including a mud-loving elephant, an adorable dolphin and many more. Read on to learn all about it!

Why is it worth trying for players of all ages?

Get ready to jump in! Outfit 7

You can always guarantee a bright and exciting caper with Outfit7’s games, but in My Talking Hank: Islands, the developer has expanded the experience beyond anything we’ve seen before in one of its virtual pet games.

Fans will be familiar with some of the features in this game – such as looking after your digital buddy by feeding and bathing him. But in My Talking Hank: Islands, players can walk around freely to discover secret spots and interact with beautiful wildlife, all at their own pace.

Gameplay is highly accessible and easy to pick up, so newcomers will be able to dive into the action straight away. It’s striking just how much there is to do for different generations too.

More experienced players, for example, can enjoy nostalgic activities — there’s a game where you have to guide a 2D snake around the screen while he gobbles up colourful tokens that gradually make him longer in length, which will certainly have gamers of a certain era reliving the glory days of their youth.

Meanwhile, there are heaps of things that younger players and families can enjoy together. There are various educational aspects of the game, including caring for Hank and cleaning a litter-strewn beach to protect the native animals.

Key features to know about

Which way will you go? Outfit7

There is so much to do in My Talking Hank: Islands, but the best new addition is the ability to free roam around an enormous and wonderfully designed island that’ll have you hankering for the tropical climes of Hawaii.

As you explore, you will also meet a bunch of different animals that you can befriend, ranging from a chilled-out turtle to a manic monkey.

Hank must also stuff his backpack with tons of collectibles that serve as more than just a memento of your time away, as things like coins and hearts will help you level up and purchase food or cosmetics for your little protagonist.

In some cases, players even have the chance to discover special items like stickers (which can be stuck in albums), precious stones and shells.

All of that wandering around will inevitably tire Hank out, so a good way to unwind is by playing one of the many mini-games My Talking Hank: Islands has to offer. These can be activated by interacting with the various animals around the island, or by booting up Hank’s own in-game console.

There are many activities to keep you busy! Outfit7

Alternatively, Hank can make the most of the view by kicking back on a sandy beach and catching a movie at his very own open-air cinema, where different episodes of Talking Hank’s Adventure Guide: Island Living and other Talking Tom & Friends shows are always screening.

As courageous and outgoing as Hank is, he still needs the player’s help in looking after himself. And so, we have to feed him an assortment of yummy foods like sushi and pineapple, bathe him when he becomes too smelly (you’ll notice the grime and flies buzzing around him) and tuck him into bed when he’s exhausted.

His treehouse is a luxurious pad that can be fully redecorated with special furniture and decor, so the player can really make it a place to call their own.

Tips and tricks to get into the fun as soon as possible

Doesn't that look like fun? Outfit7

By now, you’re probably raring to run free on Hank’s island, and one of the great things about this game is that you can do that immediately. By clicking on the blue arrow at the bottom right of the screen, you will be able to leave Hank’s treehouse and begin exploring the world.

We’d then recommend you begin making friends with some of the island’s animals, starting with the elephant who can be located to the right of the treehouse. You can’t miss them as they’re huge and covered in sticky mud. Scrubbing them with a bubble bath and washing them off with a hose is a quick way to begin collecting hearts and coins that you can then put towards unlocking and buying new items for Hank and his treehouse.

If you’ve played other Talking Tom & Friends games, then you will already know that when nighttime comes, that usually means bedtime for our furry friends. Not in My Talking Hank: Islands, as once Hank’s energy level drops to 30%, the moon will rise but you are free to continue adventuring throughout the evening. In fact, we noticed that certain collectibles are only available at night, so be prepared to pull a few late shifts if you want to complete your collection.

Two more activities to try! Outfit7

But even Hank has his limits, and so we must step in to take care of him. Back at the treehouse, Hank will probably be hungry. To feed him click the knife and fork icon at the bottom of the screen to go to the kitchen area, where a buffet of delicious looking food will appear on the table. You can either tap on individual items, or drag them into his mouth.

It doesn’t stop there though as he will likely need to use the toilet, as you’d expect after a big meal, so click on the bathroom icon at the bottom of the screen, then pop him in the tub for a much-needed scrub at the end of a hard day’s adventuring. By that point, it’s probably time to catch some beauty sleep before it all begins again the next day.

After all that you’ll probably want to dive into the game as soon as possible anyway, but there’s a huge bonus for players who download it during its first 14 days as they will receive an exclusive Dino outfit.

What’s more, there’s a chance to win a share of a $20,000 prize pool as part of a special treasure hunt across Talking Tom & Friends social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and TikTok). Find out more by clicking here.

That’s all you need to know to get started with the game! So, what are you waiting for? The island awaits…

My Talking Hank: Islands launches today on iOS and Android.