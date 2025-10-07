So, when does Where Winds Meet release? What platforms is it on? Is it free? We've put together the answers to all these questions and more.

Where Winds Meet releases on 14th November 2025 in the west.

The game is actually out already in China, having initially come out in December 2024, but those of us in the UK and elsewhere still don’t have access to it.

The game's release date was revealed at Gamescom 2025's Opening Night Live.

What platforms is Where Winds Meet on?

Where Winds Meet will launch on PC and PS5 in the west.

According to IGN, the PS5 version of the game will be a console exclusive for the first six months after release, after which we may get additional versions of the game on Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch 2.

Interestingly, while the game is not available on PS5 in China, the game launched on mobiles in the region in January 2025, though no mobile version appears to have been confirmed for a western release.

Is Where Winds Meet free to play?

Yes, Where Winds Meet is fully free to play on both PC and PS5.

At the moment, you can only wishlist the game on Steam, but if you head to the PlayStation Store page, you'll see that the game appears to cost £14.99 to pre-order.

This is, understandably, very confusing, so we're here to clear things up.

Where Winds Meet is free to play on PS5. The £14.99 pre-order currently offered on the PlayStation Store is for a pre-order bundle that rewards you with a variety of cosmetics and in-game currency.

This pre-order bundle does not appear to be available on Steam, for some reason, and we have no idea whether that will change or not.

Is there a Where Winds Meet trailer?

There are a few trailers from over the years, including the following release date trailer from Gamescom 2025:

This was later followed up in September with the following trailer from Tokyo Game Show:

