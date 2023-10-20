Not only is the ability to become Super Sonic available for the titular character, but all of his friends can transform this time around, too.

It's also not that surprising of a method to unlock if you've played any Sonic game in the last 30 years.

Still, if you plan on defeating Doctor Eggman and Fang the Hunter then you'll need all the help you can get.

Ahead of jumping into how to become Super Sonic in Sonic Superstars, be warned there are spoilers ahead. If you wish to discover these secrets for yourself, we suggest exiting immediately.

For everyone else, head below for all the details:

How to become Super Sonic in Sonic Superstars explained

Sonic Superstars. SEGA

Like most Sonic games, the solution to unlocking Super Sonic is to collect all seven Chaos Emeralds scattered across the various levels of the Northstar Islands.

These can be found by hopping into a giant ring and completing a mini-game where you need to swing towards the magical gemstone. If you miss out the first time, just quit and retry the level until you succeed.

Once all seven are in your collection, the power of Super Sonic is yours to use.

It will then be located in the skill wheel along with all of the other powers found throughout the game. Super Sonic is essentially invincible, while also offering enhanced speed. The only main danger is by falling off the stage or similar hazards.

Super Sonic can be initiated at any time, as long as you have 50 rings. These rings will then slowly deplete until zero, at which point Sonic will return back to his normal form.

Tails, Knuckles and Amy can also utilise the power for themselves, along with newcomer Trip - though the latter's is a little different to the others.

