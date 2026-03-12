With the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in full swing in San Francisco, lots of new information about Valve’s hardware is coming to light, and many are particularly taken by the upcoming Steam Controller, alongside the Steam Frame and Steam Machine.

It's still strange to read 'Steam Controller' and 'goSteam Controller reactions arrive online as devs praise 'Mac-like' trackpadsod' in the same sentence, as outside of the loyal few who loved the original, Steam Controller was often synonymous with "quite odd", as it was generally taken to be too weird when it released in 2015, alongside the original Steam Machine concept.

But Valve never quit, and applied these learnings to the Steam Deck, the controls of which have been loved for many years now, and with the second coming of the Steam Controller, it’s essentially a Steam Deck without the screen.

However, the Steam Deck launched back in 2022, and clearly hasn’t rested on its laurels, as it seems the Steam Controller is a step above, as noted by many journalists, developers, and attendees at Valve’s booth at GDC.

Alex Nichiporchik, CEO of tinyBuild, the development studio behind the bonkers-looking Kingmakers, took to X (formerly Twitter) to answer any questions and give his thoughts, with much praise going to trackpads, likening them to “MacBook trackpads”.

But, with the trackpads being just below the thumbsticks, people have been naturally concerned about accidental inputs; however, it seems Valve has incorporated quite comprehensive palm-rejection.

CEO and Game Director of Psytec Games, Jon Hibbins, was equally impressed, saying, “it’s just good quality and works as you would want it to”.

Hibbins also replied to another user who asked about the quality of the D-pad, saying that "It’s great, just quality and premium", which will make playing retro games a far more pleasant experience, as the D-pad on the Steam Deck is rather mushy.

They also described the included magnetic dongle and charging puck as "lovely", which bodes well for the everyday usability of the controller. How often have you dug out a controller to use on PC to find that it's out of charge, and is fiddly to setup?

Inevitably, we should see these learnings and further improvements carry over to the Steam Deck 2, when that eventually breaks cover.

It's also not just the Steam Controller folks are fawning over, as earlier, a developer praised the Steam Frame as much as they could without breaking their NDA.

But as for now, the jury is out whether or not we will be able to get our hands on a Steam Controller before the Steam Machine launches, as it is not beholden to the same kind of supply chain demands brought about by the memory pricing crisis.

