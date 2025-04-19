But while story and gameplay were the main focus, the trailer ends with confirmation that the game is currently aiming for a 2026 release date for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Described by game director Greg Foertsch as "a single player turn-based tactics game with an original game set during the Clone Wars," Zero Company is being developed by Bit Reactor, strategy game stalwarts who have worked on XCOM and Civilization, among others.

Players will take control of Hawks, a former Republic officer, commanding your squad "through a gritty and authentic story set in the twilight of the Clone Wars."

Throughout the game, players will take on various operations with their crew, developing and operating from a base where you'll gather information on your enemies and "forge bonds" with your team to unlock powerful new abilities and synergies.

"Our vision for Star Wars: Zero Company is grounded in gameplay design pillars that weave in the immersive Star Wars galaxy with engaging turn-based tactics gameplay," Foertsch explained.

"It's our aim to deliver a game with an original Star Wars story from the Clone Wars era that has meaningful outcomes from player choices, and deep turn-based tactical combat with an approachable and cinematic presentation."

This sentiment was echoed by executive producer of Lucasfilm Games, Orion Kellogg: "This isn't just a Clone Wars game, this is a game in the Clone Wars, but from a new angle."

He adds, "This is really Bit Reactor's vision. It's their Star Wars story and we're here to help them tell it. So you're going to see the political intrigue of Andor; you're going to see the gritty battles of Rogue One. You're going to see the wit and wisdom of A New Hope. It's a Star Wars game through and through."

Although we'll also be hearing more about this year's Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration this weekend, Zero Company is undoubtedly the event's biggest gaming story, and we're excited to see more soon.

