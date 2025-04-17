This year appears to be no different, as it's been confirmed that Fortnite will be making a special appearance at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan.

Taking place from 18th-20th April 2025, the event celebrates the storied history of the Star Wars franchise, but for the gamers out there, it's the final day that will pique your curiosity.

It's been confirmed that Fortnite will feature in the 'Star Wars Celebration LIVE!' stream at around 2am BST on Sunday 20th April.

The event will stream on both the StarWars.com homepage and on the official Star Wars YouTube channel.

As for what's going to be included, organisers are keeping their cards close to their chest, but we assume it's going to be related to the upcoming Chapter 6 Season 3, which is set to retain that yearly Star Wars theme.

Previous editions of the crossover have introduced fan-favourite characters into Fortnite, such as Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Darth Maul and more.

We also usually see some Star Wars-themed items added into the loot pool, with players able to wield lightsabers and blasters to take down their opponents.

During last year's event, players could even find Darth Vader's ship in the Fortnite map and fight him and his Stormtroopers in order to get their hands on his lightsaber.

If you're not keen on staying up that late to watch the event, or simply can't make time for it, all the details will be published across Fortnite social media channels for you to check out at a later time.

