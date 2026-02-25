Star Wars: Galactic Racer brings the galaxy far, far away back to the racing genre for the first time in over two decades. You may well have fond memories of the pod racing games like Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, but Galactic Racer is an entirely different beast.

Developed by many racing game veterans from Criterion – developers behind the likes of Burnout, Need for Speed and even modes in Star Wars: Battlefront games – Star Wars: Galactic Racer comes with a lot of pedigree.

The new studio, Fuse Games, and its background certainly suggest there’s plenty to be excited about in Galactic Racer.

Want to learn more? Read on for our Star Wars: Galactic Racer release date speculation and everything there is to know about the game so far.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer. Fuse Games/Secret Mode Fuse Games/Secret Mode

As of writing, the Star Wars: Galactic Racer release date is scheduled for 2026.

Neither developer Fuse Games nor publisher Secret Mode has revealed a specific release date for the racing game just yet, just a vague 2026 window.

Whenever it does release, it will be available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Of course, as with everything Star Wars, you cannot escape 4 May as a potential release date or the day on which the release date will be revealed.

4 May is Star Wars Day – May the fourth be with you and all that – and we tend to always get some neat new Star Wars info on that day at least.

We’ll update this page with the confirmed Star Wars: Galactic Racer release date as soon as it has been confirmed.

What to expect of Star Wars: Galactic Racer gameplay and story

Despite its lack of a release date, we already know plenty about Star Wars: Galactic Racer, including the fact that it is set in the Outer Rim and has you taking part in the underground and unsanctioned races of The Galactic League.

Set during the chaos of the rebuilding of the New Republic, Galactic Racer is a high-stakes racing game with a backdrop of underground gambling and glory.

According to the game’s Steam page, you’ll “become Shade, a lone racer chasing revenge and glory”.

You’ll be able to “pilot different classes of repulsorcraft each with distinct physics and playstyles” across a variety of different modes including a story campaign and PvP races.

It’s worth checking out the game’s gameplay trailer to see the setting, characters and racing in action:

Thanks to an interview with Fuse Games’ Matt Webster on The Game Business, we know too that you will be able to move around outside of races, too, as Shade and interact with the world.

“It’s a wonderful counter point to super high-intensity racing, to have these low-intensity moments where people are immersing themselves in Star Wars,” said Webster.

We’re sure to learn more about the game as we near its release date, so stay tuned for future updates.

