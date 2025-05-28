So, if you're wondering when Triple XP comes around in Battlefront 2, we're here to take you through it all – let's get into it!

When is Triple XP in Star Wars Battlefront 2? Weekly schedule explained

To get it out of the way, the Triple XP event takes place every Wednesday in Star Wars Battlefront 2.

This used to be Double XP, but was permanently changed last year, but if that's all you care about, you're missing out!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Battlefront 2 has a series of regular Special Events that take place every week that change up mechanics, XP rates and more!

Here is every weekly event in Star Wars Battlefront 2:

Monday: Fast Spawns – All spawn timers in assault modes are reduced to one second

Wednesday: Triple XP – All XP gained is multiplied by three

Friday: Battle Point Event: Reinforcements – Battle Point costs for reinforcements are reduced, more reinforcements are alltowed at a time

Saturday and Sunday: Double XP – All XP gained is multiplied by two

As well as all of these weekly events to look forward to, there are also a couple of annual events for players to take part in.

Battle Point Event: Unlimited Power takes place every year on 1st January and 4th May (Star Wars Day), and lasts for a few days.

During the event, the Battle Point cost of absolutely everything is reduced by 90 per cent, more reinforcements and heroes are available at any time, spawn timers are reduced to one second, and all XP gained is doubled – pretty massive, eh?

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.