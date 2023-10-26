Thankfully, wind tunnels are allowed, but landing on the ground at any time will disqualify any attempt. And nobody wants that.

It can take a few attempts but as we work on our trophy guide for Spider-Man 2, we thought it was time to share some tips.

To find out how to nail the Soar trophy in Spider-Man 2 on the first attempt, head below for all the details.

Spider-Man 2 Soar trophy: How to glide that far without landing explained

Marvel Spider-Man Soar Trophy. Sony

To unlock the Soar trophy, first head to the Financial District. This is located in the south-west corner of the map. When you hover over a district via the in-game map it will display the name of that location to make things easier.

From here, find a good spot near the north-east corner of the Financial District, somewhere quite high up is best.

Scout around for wind tunnels, too, as you'll need to get some uplift fast. Please note that the third main quest, Show Me New York, must be completed to unlock wind tunnels.

We've laid out a good starting location below:

Spider-Man 2 Soar Trophy Financial District. Sony

Once positioned high enough, leap off and press the triangle button to initiate Spider-Man's Web Wings. You can be Peter or Miles to get this trophy. Quickly move towards a Wind Tunnel on the right and this should lead you through numerous buildings before eventually arriving at the ocean.

Look to the right and another subsection of wind tunnels should be visible. Head through these and this should take you all the way to Astoria.

If done correctly, the Soar trophy will pop as soon as you reach the district. Remember, don't land at any point or utilise web swinging.

A useful walkthrough from PowerPyx can be viewed below:

Insomniac's latest take on the web-slinger scored high in our Spider-Man 2 review, earning a full five stars: "If you've been holding off on buying a PS5, we'd argue that Spider-Man 2 is the best case yet to sell you the system.

"If you're a fan of superhero games, swing into this one as soon as you can, and we don't think you'll regret it!"

