Movember takes place every year to raise awareness for men's health, both physical and mental. A portmanteau of moustache and November, it typically involves the growing of a 'tash over the year's penultimate month.

As they grow a moustache (some more impressive than others), men often raise money for charities tackling prostate cancer, testicular cancer, men's suicide and other such issues.

By encouraging men to get involved, the movement aims to get them talking about things that are often swept under the rug.

Plenty of celebrities have got involved in the past, including Hussain Manawer, Jackie Lee, Professor Green, Ghetts and Kevin Love.

But we can't remember a fictional character's involvement before now.

Rather than growing one, Eggman will shave off his iconic moustache and have a smooth face for the duration of November. It's the first time he's gone clean shaven in the 30 years since he appeared on the Mega Drive, and it's all thanks to a partnership between Sonic Superstars and Movember.

The move follows research that found a third of men aged between 16 and 24 have taken part in Movember, and a fifth of them were motivated to look like their favourite character.

In a strange turn of events, the research also found that young people placed Eggman's facial hair in higher regard to the whiskers of Hulk Hogan, Prince and Ron Burgundy.

We'd be more inclined to look like Victor Sullivan, but if this robot obsessed villain is an inspiration to some, who are we to judge? Especially if it helps raise awareness of oft-neglected issues.

Anne-Cecile Berthier, the UK & EU country director for Movember, said: "We’re grateful for Dr Eggman pausing his dream of dominating the world to help us raise awareness for men’s health."

Daniel Lazarides, EMEA vice president of central marketing at Sega, added: "We have long admired all the important work that Movember does to support men’s health, and we’re thrilled to help raise awareness for an incredible cause by removing one of the most renowned moustaches in popular culture history.

"Sonic Superstars pays homage to the classic 2D side scrollers of the 1990s, so now was the perfect time to present Dr Eggman in a way that fans have never seen before, without the moustache he has worn for over 30 years."

We think it's a great move by Sega, and we've actually been enjoying Sonic Superstars lately. You can read our review for yourself, and feel free to check out our complete level guide.

