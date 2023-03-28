Thankfully, server downtime typically means a big new update is being added to the game. That is the case today as Smite has gone down for maintenance for the release of the Season of Hope update.

If you’re here it’s probably because Smite server downtime is going on right now and you’re trying to make sense of it all. When the servers go down it means you can’t play the online game.

This all means that after approximately four hours of server maintenance, the multiplayer online battle arena game should be available to play again later today, with a brand new update to boot.

Read on to find out when the Smite downtime should end and when the Smite Season of Hope update goes live. You’ll find the patch notes for the update down below, too.

Smite downtime: When does Smite Season of Hope go live?

The Smite downtime is estimated to last four hours. It began at 11am UK time and is set to end at 3pm GMT today, 28th March.

Don’t be shocked if it goes on a little longer, however, as the developers are using this server maintenance downtime to install the new Season of Hope update, as seen in the official tweet below:

The Smite Season of Hope update should go live on or around 3pm today, 28th March, as soon as the game’s server maintenance comes to an end. The new update is set to bring the goods with a new battle pass, God to play as, and more. Read on for all the details on additions and changes in the Season of Hope update today.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

There is plenty to get excited about in the new Smite Season of Hope update. The 10.3 update is available on all platforms (PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch). With new character skins, a new battle pass, new Events, and much, much more being added to the game, this update is a big one.

It’s not just new, either, with plenty of balancing changes and more being made, too. The battle pass, for example, now goes to level 90 rather than stopping at 60 as it did before. As it is larger, the battle pass now costs more: Base is 800 gems and Premium now 1,400 gems.

You can check out what the new update is bringing in this handy official Smite YouTube video:

If you’d rather see the full list of changes rather than the headlines in the video above, it’s best to check out the official Smite website. There are a lot of patch notes. You have been warned. Now it’s time to check it all out for ourselves when the 10.3 update goes live.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.