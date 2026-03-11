❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Slay the Spire 2 platforms: Is STS2 on PS5 or Nintendo Switch?
Steam Deck is a type of console, right?
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Wednesday, 11 March 2026 at 5:21 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad