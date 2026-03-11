It's been seven years since the first game fully released – nine since its early access launch – but Slay the Spire 2 is finally here.

The original game is now available on anything and everything. PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch, iOS and Android – you name it!

But with STS2 being such a new game, what platforms is it on? Here's what you need to know about Slay the Spire 2 on console.

Slay the Spire 2 platforms: Is STS2 on console?

At the time of writing, Slay the Spire 2 is only available on PC.

Like its predecessor, Slay the Spire 2 launched in early access, and will fully launch once developer MegaCrit is happy with the quality and amount of content on offer.

It hasn't been confirmed thus far, but it seems like a given that the game will be released on consoles eventually, and we expect that this will happen alongside the full release date, when the game officially leaves early access.

On which note…

We predict that Slay the Spire 2 will release on consoles in late 2027 to early 2028.

On the game's Steam page, the developers have stated that while they have no definite timeframe, they expect that it will be in early access for one to two years.

This is based on development of the first game, which they expected to spend one year in early access but took one-and-a-half years.

We think it's best to expect a longer development period, as developers often come up with new ideas as work progresses, extending the development cycle further – just look at Silksong!

For that reason, while a 2027 release is by no means unlikely, we are leaning towards 2028 instead.

When it does come out, though, you can almost guarantee that it will be releasing on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2.

Of course, this is all just speculation, and the team at MegaCrit could pull a blinder and churn through early access in no time flat, so take this with a grain of salt!

But until the day arrives, sorry to all you console roguelikers out there, but you'll have to pick Slay the Spire 2 up on PC.

