For all its criticisms regarding micro-transactions (tame by today's standards), it was a fun game that contained much of the show's humour, and had the official cast's voice talent.

However, last week fans of the game tapped on Springfield's inhabitants for the last time. It has disappeared completely from both Apple and Play stores, and it's unplayable even if you already have it.

So, what happened to The Simpsons: Tapped Out?

What has happened to The Simpsons: Tapped Out?

So, why has the game disappeared from online stores, as well as our phones?

Unfortunately, The Simpsons: Tapped Out was removed from shops in October last year, and the servers were shut down on 24th January 2025.

EA released the following statement, explaining the situation:

"To our beloved fans. We have made the difficult decision to sunset Tapped Out.

"In-app purchases have been disabled, and the game will be removed from the app stores 31st October 2024. You may continue playing until 24th January 2025, at which point servers will be turned off and TSTO will not be accessible.

"The decision to end our 12-year journey is an emotional one. Together with our partners at The Simpsons and The Walt Disney company, we have delighted in bringing this game to you, the fans, and seeing how you’ve each built your own beloved versions of Springfield.

"It has been a remarkable journey, and we are grateful that we’ve been able to deliver 308 updates, 831 characters and including today’s final farewell 1,463 questlines.

"As our journey comes to a close, we offer our sincerest thanks to you, the players, who have made this all possible."

It looks like this really is the end of the beloved mobile game. Unsurprisingly, fans aren't happy with this decision.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fans react to The Simpsons: Tapped Out closure

Users on the official The Simpsons: Tapped Out subreddit have been mourning the game with memes, such as this funny but sad image from user u/Yavandor, showing an old Bart Simpson cradling a framed picture of the game.

Alongside other funny memes, some Redditors seem to be genuinely mourning the game.

SirCharitable posted about the game helping them mourn their grandmother's death: "After she passed I escaped to Springfield & started playing around with the retirement home.

"Now, for the last decade I have used this to build the senior living center that every grandparent deserves."

Losing one's comfort game forever is a grim occurrence, so we hope that fan servers pop up for those determined to keep playing it.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.