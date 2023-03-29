You’ll want to head to the Shooting Range and return there as often as possible. Not only will you learn the ins and outs of Leon S. Kennedy’s arsenal of weapons , but completing the challenges presented will earn you charms.

While some things have stayed the same in the remake, other features have been altered. The Shooting Range in the Resident Evil 4 remake is one such aspect that has been given a major overhaul.

Bag yourself a big enough score in each Shooting Range stage and you’ll unlock Silver and Gold Tokens. These can be spent at the Token Machine to unlock random charms. You can equip up to three charms at once to your Attaché Case at a Typewriter.

Each charm provides its own passive ability so you will want to make sure you are equipping the correct ones for how you prefer to play the game.

Keep on reading to discover the Resident Evil 4 remake Shooting Range locations and to see a list of the charms you can unlock.

Where is the Shooting Range in Resident Evil 4?

There are four Shooting Ranges in the Resident Evil 4 remake. The first one is found in Chapters 3 and 4, in Merchant’s Hideout. You should spot the Shooting Ranges on the map screen as a pair of crossed rifles icon.

You can find a Shooting Range whenever you spot a lift beside the Merchant. There are four specific locations, however, and we’ve listed them below, along with what Chapters you should find them in:

Merchant’s Hideout | Chapters 3 and 4 | Located in The Village region

| Chapters 3 and 4 | Located in The Village region Grand Hall | Chapters 9, 10, and 12 | Located in The Castle region

| Chapters 9, 10, and 12 | Located in The Castle region The Mines | Chapter 11 | Located beneath the castle

| Chapter 11 | Located beneath the castle The Facility | Chapter 14 | Located in The Island region

Each Shooting Range contains three new shooting galleries to master. Score high enough to earn Silver and Gold Tokens. You can also trade Spinel for more Gold Tokens with the Merchant. It’s worth noting that you can sell duplicate charms to the Merchant.

What charms can you unlock in Resident Evil 4?

The full list of known charms in Resident Evil 4 is as follows:

Ada Wong | Body armour repairs cost 30% less

| Body armour repairs cost 30% less Ashley Graham | Green Herbs heal an extra 50%

| Green Herbs heal an extra 50% Bella Sisters | Magnum ammo craft bonus frequency of 20%

| Magnum ammo craft bonus frequency of 20% Black Bass | Black Bass health recovery increase of 100%

| Black Bass health recovery increase of 100% Chicken | All egg types health recovery increase of 100%

| All egg types health recovery increase of 100% Cute Bear | One less gunpowder used when crafting

| One less gunpowder used when crafting Don Diego | Rifle ammo craft bonus frequency of 15%

| Rifle ammo craft bonus frequency of 15% Don Esteban | Shotgun Shells craft bonus frequency of 15%

| Shotgun Shells craft bonus frequency of 15% Don Jose | Handgun ammo craft bonus frequency increase of 15%

| Handgun ammo craft bonus frequency increase of 15% Don Manuel | Submachine Gun ammo craft bonus increase of 15% more frequency

| Submachine Gun ammo craft bonus increase of 15% more frequency Don Pedro | Vipers health recovery increase of 40%

| Vipers health recovery increase of 40% Salvador | Rifle ammo craft bonus frequency of 20%

| Rifle ammo craft bonus frequency of 20% Green Herb | Green Herbs are 15% more effective (Deluxe Edition exclusive)

| Green Herbs are 15% more effective (Deluxe Edition exclusive) Handgun Ammo | Handgun ammo craft bonus increase of 30% more frequency (Pre-order bonus and Deluxe Edition bonus DLC exclusive)

| Handgun ammo craft bonus increase of 30% more frequency (Pre-order bonus and Deluxe Edition bonus DLC exclusive) Iluminados Emblem | Melee critical hit rate increase of 20%

Isabel | Vipers health recovery increase of 30%

| Vipers health recovery increase of 30% J. | Resources cost 40% less

| Resources cost 40% less Leader Zealot | Green Herbs recovery increase of 10%

| Green Herbs recovery increase of 10% Leon with Handgun | Knife repairs cost 30% less

| Knife repairs cost 30% less Leon with Rocket Launcher | Rocket Launcher costs 20% less

| Rocket Launcher costs 20% less Leon with Shotgun | Ammo resale value increase of 40%

| Ammo resale value increase of 40% Luis Sera | Weapon resale value increase of 20%

| Weapon resale value increase of 20% Maria | Magnum ammo craft bonus frequency of 15%

| Magnum ammo craft bonus frequency of 15% Merchant | All weapon upgrades cost five per cent less

| All weapon upgrades cost five per cent less Rhinoceros Beetle | Health recovery items have a +100% resale value

| Health recovery items have a +100% resale value Soldier with Dynamite | Attachable mines craft bonus frequency of 30%

| Attachable mines craft bonus frequency of 30% Soldier with Hammer | Handgun ammo craft bonus frequency increase of 20%

| Handgun ammo craft bonus frequency increase of 20% Soldier with Stun-Rod | Bolts craft bonus frequency of 15%

| Bolts craft bonus frequency of 15% Striker | Running speed increase of eight per cent

| Running speed increase of eight per cent Zealot with Bowgun | Bolts craft bonus increase of 20% more frequency

| Bolts craft bonus increase of 20% more frequency Zealot with Scythe | Submachine Gun ammo craft bonus frequency of 20%

| Submachine Gun ammo craft bonus frequency of 20% Zealot with Shield | Shotgun Shells craft bonus frequency of 20%

And that's your lot. This fun feature should keep you busy for a while, especially if you want to try and collect everything it has to offer.

