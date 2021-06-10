Anticipation is high for the next instalment in the Ratchet and Clank series. The game looks stunning on every level and is surely one that every fan will want to buy on day one – which is tomorrow, 11th June – but many may not get to play it for some time.

The long-anticipated Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has been getting rave reviews so far (not that we would expect anything less from a series as established as this) and it looks to be one of the first games to really show off what the powerful PS5 is capable of.

But with PS5 stock shortages continue, a fair question from many gamers is whether the game will be coming out on the PS4 at some point down the line.

Will Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart be on PS4?

As mentioned, stock levels for the PS5 have not been as high as many would have hoped and while it was fully expected that the console would be fully available now in most places, that has turned out to not be the case and many could still be struggling to get their hands on one into 2022.

Ratchet and Clank being such a popular Sony franchise has led to many calling for the game to get a PS4 debut too so that those who have been unable to get the latest console can still play it. But with the game being marketed as a PS5 exclusive, that seemed unlikely and if you were hoping that was set to change then, unfortunately, we would not advise getting your hopes up.

It has been very clearly stated now that there are no plans for the game to get a PS4 release and that there have not been any discussions about that changing – so it’s PS5 or nothing if you want to play Rift Apart.

The exact reasoning for this has not been made clear but we imagine that, given the fact that this has been designed for the PS5 and is supposedly a game meant to show off the immense power that the console has, it simply would not run nearly well enough on the PS4 to make a release a possibility.

It is also worth noting that with the game releasing seven months after the launch of the PS5, the game developers, Insomniac Games, may not have been aware that the stock issues with the console were going to be quite so bad.

The game would have been in development since way before it was announced and by the time the severity of the stock issues came to light, it would have been far too late for them to go back and make the game compatible with the PS4 too.

However valid the reasons are, it will do little to cheer up the PlayStation gamers who are unable to play it, but at least they will have an amazing game to look forward to when they do eventually get their hands on one – whenever that may be!

