From 4th June, members will also have access to the likes of a modern sequel in a classic franchise Streets of Rage 4, as well as arcade-y wrestling game AEW Fight Forever and SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake.

There are already a ton of classic PS2 games available to play on the service, such as Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy and War of the Monsters, as well as PS1 games like Resident Evil and Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee.

Read on to see what is joining those titles in June.

A new line-up of PS2 games will be landing on PS Plus on 11th June 2024.

That is a week after the subscription service’s Essential games list is updated, so at least there will be some new games to play while we wait for the PS2 titles to be added.

Streets of Rage 4 is the best place to start if you’re in need of a retro fix, as it builds upon the original trilogy’s beat 'em up gameplay, but adds a fresh lick of modern paint.

Which PS2 games are coming to PS Plus? Full list

In total, there are three new games coming to PS Plus in June 2024. The list is below:

Tomb Raider Legend

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Sly Cooper and the Thievius

PS2 games coming to PS Plus in June. Sony

It’s an interesting list that adds another way for Tomb Raider fans to plunge Lara Croft’s back catalogue of titles after a remastered version of the original trilogy released in February.

The inclusion of Star Wars: The Clone Wars also fleshes out PS Plus's existing list of games set in a galaxy far, far away, which also includes The Phantom Menace and Rebel Assault II, among others.

Which PS Plus tiers offer PS2 games?

Not everyone can access PS2 games on PS Plus, as they are only available to subscribers of the Premium tier.

Premium is the top bundle of the three available, and costs £13.49 a month to be a part of.

Along with access to the Classics Catalogue (which also includes PS1 and PSP games), subscribers also get everything included in lower tiers, such as free monthly games and exclusive discounts, plus game trials of titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and, from June, WWE 2K24.

Aside from signing up on your console itself, you can also subscribe via PlayStation’s official website, where there is a full breakdown of the perks included in each tier.

That’s everything you need to know about the new PS2 games coming to PlayStation Plus in June! For the full list, check out our updated guide now.

