When is the Pokémon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex UK release time

The Pokémon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex expansion releases in the UK on Tuesday 30th September 2025 at 7am BST.

Depending on what time zone you're in, this means the expansion will release on either the 29th or 30th September. For a full breakdown, here's a handy conversion into various time zones:

US West Coast (PDT) – 11pm, 29th September 2025

US Central (CDT) – 1am, 30th September 2025

US East Coast (EDT) – 2am, 30th September 2025

Central Europe (CEST) – 8am, 30th September 2025

Singapore (SGT) – 2pm, 30th September 2025

Japan (JST) – 3pm, 30th September 2025

Australia East Coast (AEST) – 4pm, 30th September 2025

New Zealand (NZST) – 7pm, 30th September 2025

The expansion will be available until the same 6:59 UK time on 30th October, so just subtract one minute from the times above for the time it expires for you (and one day, if you're on the US West Coast).

What to expect from the Pokémon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex

Although it's an expansion aimed at newer players rather than veterans, there's still plenty of interesting stuff on offer from the Deluxe Pack ex.

Most of the cards in Deluxe Pack ex are reprints from previous expansions, with the same stats, abilities and moves.

The only change for some of these cards is that they feature new artwork. The Deluxe Pack ex will also feature parallel foil cards, which again, are identical to the previous prints, except they will feature a nice shiny effect.

Packs will also only contain four cards instead of the usual five, but each pack will contain at least one card with a minimum 4 Diamond rarity.

At the time of writing, we only know about 20 of the cards that will be featured in Deluxe Pack ex, including 18 Pokémon Cards and two Trainer Cards. Here's the list:

Pikachu ex

Arceus ex

Buzzwole ex

Solgaleo ex

Charizard ex

Giratina ex

Eevee ex

Pachirisu ex

Lucario ex

Articuno ex

Ho-oh ex

Exeggutor ex

Gardevoir

Lucario

Greninja

Farfetch'd

Sprigatito

Dratini

Red

Professor's Research

