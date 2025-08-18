If you're hoping to get Eternatus for yourself this weekend as part of the Pokémon Go Max Finale 2025, here's a guide to tell you everything you need to know.

When is the Pokémon Go Max Finale event?

This year's Pokémon Go Max Finale event is scheduled to take place from 10am on 23rd August 2025 until 6pm on 24th August 2025. Both timings are local time.

During this time, a whole host of new Raids, Max Battles and more will become available – more on all of that down below.

The main event of this year's Max Finale is undoubtedly Eternamax Eternatus, which you'll be able to battle in what the developers are dubbing the most challenging Max Battle they've ever created.

How to get Eternatus in the Pokémon Go Max Finale

To get Eternatus in Pokémon Go, you'll first need to reach Tier 60 on the free track of the Go Pass: Max Finale.

Hitting this level will unlock you a free battle against Eternatus. Bear in mind that you must reach this tier by 9pm local time on 24th August, otherwise you won't be able to gain any more points to level up the Go Pass.

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to capture Eternamax Eternatus from the upcoming Max Battles this weekend, the Legendary Pokémon will not be available to capture.

Defeating Eternamax Eternatus will grant you Eternatus Candy and Eternatus Candy XL, which you can then use to power up the Eternatus you hopefully caught earlier on in the event.

What else is in the Pokémon Go Max Finale event?

In a word: lots.

Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Sword Zamazenta will both be returning to Raids during the event.

It's going to be a big time for Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon, too, with every single one rejoining the game. That means:

Lapras

Torterra

Gengar

Inteleon

Venusaur

Toxtricity

Rillaboom

Charizard

Blastoise

Scorbunny

Machamp

And more!

There will also be some nice aesthetic changes added. Players who catch Pokémon via Max Battles during the event will have a chance of unlocking a Dark Skies Special Background for the Pokémon's summary page.

Furthermore, during the event, the skies in-game will darken and be covered by a sea of purple clouds.

Last, but not least, the following bonuses will also be active during the event:

Additional Power Spots will be active

Power Spots refresh more frequently

Increased Max Particle collection limit

Double Candy for catching Pokémon

Double Candy XL chance from catching Pokémon

No Remote Raid limit

