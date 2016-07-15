Pokémon Go: everything you need to know
No idea what everyone's going on about? This video will help you to “catch ‘em all!”
Pokémon Go has taken the world by storm. It attracted over seven million users in the US within days of launching and now it’s available in the UK, so you too can jump on the bandwagon.
It’s been in the papers because it’s a) awesome; but b) potentially dangerous - gangs in car parks are using it to lure people in and rob them; and c) controversial - the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC has had to plead for people to stop chasing Pikachu on its premises.
Basically, everyone’s talking about it, so to get a piece of the action and become a total pro, watch this video. It will only take up nine minutes of your life, before the rest is spent catching them ALL.