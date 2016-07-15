Pokémon Go has taken the world by storm. It attracted over seven million users in the US within days of launching and now it’s available in the UK, so you too can jump on the bandwagon.

It’s been in the papers because it’s a) awesome; but b) potentially dangerous - gangs in car parks are using it to lure people in and rob them; and c) controversial - the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC has had to plead for people to stop chasing Pikachu on its premises.