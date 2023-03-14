Pikmin 4 was originally stated to be in development back in 2015 — it took around seven years for the game to be formally revealed in a Nintendo Direct. Fortunately, though, it looks like the long-gestating sequel has been worth the wait.

After years of inactivity, Nintendo has finally unveiled the Pikmin 4 release date, meaning we'll once again be able to journey to a mysterious planet with Olimar and co on the Switch.

With some of the best visuals on the Switch, a new Ice Pikmin and a dog-type creature to command, we couldn’t be more excited to play Nintendo’s latest quirky real-time strategy adventure.

If you’re as excited as we are, read on to discover when the Pikmin 4 release date is, where to pre-order the game, watch a trailer, and find out everything there is to know about the game’s story and gameplay.

The Pikmin 4 release date is Friday 21st July 2023, Nintendo has confirmed. Given that the game was confirmed some years ago and Nintendo kept quiet on it for ages, it’s nice to finally have that release date locked in. Fingers crossed it doesn’t get delayed.

Can I pre-order Pikmin 4?

Yes, you can pre-order Pikmin 4 at different retailers, including through GAME. It’s currently selling at RRP for £49.99.

It’s worth bearing in mind that as we near the 21st July release date, you may find it cheaper than £49.99. You can also pre-order the game digitally via the Nintendo eShop.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which consoles and platforms can play Pikmin 4?

Pikmin 4 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive developed by Nintendo. It is not available on any other platform and unless Nintendo has a massive and completely unprecedented change of heart, it will remain a Switch-exclusive game for the foreseeable future.

You won’t be playing this on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X in any universe. The only way this game is playable on a console that isn’t the Switch is if it’s ported to a future Nintendo console.

Pikmin 4 gameplay and story details

In Pikmin 4, you appear to play as a new character who is part of a group of four wearing red suits. It’s unclear if you can swap between the four of them as you can with the three in Pikmin 3.

As far as we can gather from the single trailer, it will be up to this band of daring explorers to save castaways who got lost after they were sent out to search for seeds and other treasures.

When searching for these lost castaways, you will have to use your Pikmin as in other games to defeat enemies, solve puzzles, and collect treasures. A new kind of Pikmin has been confirmed, too: the Ice Pikmin. This will be joining your army of Red, Blue, Yellow, White, Purple, Rock, and Winged Pikmin.

More like this

Ice Pikmin can be used to freeze enemies and bodies of water — just don’t put them in a literal line of fire. That’s what the Red Pikmin are for. As in previous games, each type of Pikmin has its own strengths and weaknesses and you’ll need to collect and use the correct types against enemies and environmental puzzles.

Another major new gameplay feature is Oatchi. This dog-like creature is larger than you and your Pikmin. You can ride Oatchi and command it to complete tasks. A strong creature, Oatchi will swim you over bodies of water, charge through breakable objects, and carry items with the strength of 10 Pikmin.

Finally, the caves are returning, but it’s unclear if they are randomly generated as they are in Pikmin 2, and nighttime looks as though it could make enemies crazed/more aggressive. The Nintendo site also mentions that it is playable with up to two players, so expect there to be some kind of co-op/multiplayer mode as in previous entries.

Is there a Pikmin 4 trailer?

Yes! There is a Pikmin 4 trailer that shows off the game’s gorgeous visuals, story, gameplay, and release date. It's perfect for those needing an overview of the game. Watch it below:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.